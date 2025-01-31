Aston Villa ‘considering’ controversial move for Wolves forward

Aston Villa Consider Matheus Cunha Amid Transfer Plans

Villa’s Search for Attacking Reinforcements

Aston Villa are weighing up a move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha as they look to bolster their attacking options. With Jhon Durán set to finalise his move to Al-Nassr, Unai Emery is keen to bring in reinforcements. According to The Guardian, Villa are also keen to provide support for Ollie Watkins, who remains a key part of their project despite interest from Arsenal.

Wolves’ Stance on Cunha

Wolves, currently battling to avoid relegation, are determined to keep Cunha and are optimistic about securing him on a new contract. Given his importance to their survival hopes, they have made it clear that he is not for sale. This could complicate Villa’s pursuit, forcing them to consider alternative targets.

Alternative Options in Villa’s Attack

Aside from Cunha, Villa are exploring other attacking options. Marco Asensio remains on their radar, but questions linger over his willingness to move from Paris Saint-Germain. Similarly, João Félix, once a serious target for Villa, has previously shown reluctance to join, despite his availability.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Villa Fans Have Reasons to Be Sceptical

For Aston Villa supporters, talk of big-name signings often comes with a sense of cautious optimism. While Cunha is an exciting talent, Wolves’ stance on keeping him means this deal seems unlikely to materialise unless Villa submit a compelling offer. Even then, prising a key player away from a relegation-threatened club is never straightforward.

As for alternative options, Asensio and Félix feel like long shots. Asensio, while technically gifted, may view a move to Villa as a step down from PSG. Félix, meanwhile, has already turned down the club’s advances in the past. Why would that change now?

Villa fans will be hopeful, but experience has shown that ambitious targets do not always translate into completed deals. The club’s willingness to invest in attacking depth is encouraging, but supporters may remain sceptical until a signing is confirmed.