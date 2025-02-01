Chelsea Weigh Up Evan Brighton Star to Solve Striker Concerns

Chelsea Enter the Race for Evan Ferguson – A Last-Minute Transfer Gamble?

Chelsea have emerged as surprise contenders in the pursuit of Brighton’s highly-rated striker, Evan Ferguson. With the January transfer window nearing its end, the Stamford Bridge outfit are looking to bolster their attacking options. Brighton are reportedly open to selling or loaning the Republic of Ireland international, who has already attracted interest from Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Bournemouth, Everton, Tottenham, and West Ham (The Guardian).

Chelsea’s Striker Search Gains Urgency

Leverkusen had been leading the chase for Ferguson until Saudi club Al-Nassr withdrew from their deal to sign Victor Boniface. That turn of events has left West Ham in a strong position, but they now face competition from Chelsea. Enzo Maresca is eager to add depth to his forward line, with Nicolas Jackson enduring a seven-game goal drought in the Premier League. Ferguson, a player well known to Chelsea’s co-sporting director Paul Winstanley from his time at Brighton, fits the profile of what Maresca is looking for (The Guardian).

However, it remains unclear whether Chelsea prefer a loan or a permanent transfer. Ferguson is still recovering from an ankle injury, but he could be available for a fee of around £40m. Despite scoring just once this season, the 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the top young strikers in England.

Intense Competition in the Market

The battle for Ferguson’s signature remains highly unpredictable. Arsenal need a striker but are unable to make domestic loan signings, pushing them towards a move for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Tottenham, meanwhile, would place Ferguson behind Richarlison and Dominic Solanke in the pecking order, making the move less appealing. West Ham and Bournemouth could offer him regular first-team football, especially with both clubs struggling with injuries to key forwards (The Guardian).

Chelsea’s Alternatives in the Final Days

Chelsea are also considering other attacking reinforcements before the window shuts. They remain interested in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho. Spurs are actively pursuing Tel, having already held discussions with Bayern, though financial constraints might make a deal difficult.

Other names on Chelsea’s radar include Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, and Ipswich forward Liam Delap. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are looking to sign France international Axel Disasi and Portuguese forward João Félix from Chelsea. The London club have also finalised an agreement for academy prospect Harvey Vale to join QPR on a free transfer (The Guardian).

Maresca’s Goalkeeping Dilemma

Another pressing concern for Maresca is Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation. Robert Sánchez has come under scrutiny after a series of costly errors, with no other Premier League goalkeeper making more mistakes leading directly to goals this season. The Spaniard’s latest blunder came in Chelsea’s recent defeat to Manchester City, prompting discussions over whether he should be dropped in favour of Filip Jörgensen.

“The decision, we have two or three days,” Maresca said. “The good thing is any decision I take, I feel good because every time Filip has played he has done well. Filip or Robert, we will see but any decision will be OK.

“The only thing I can say is that we need the fans. We need them, the players need them. Understanding that sometimes, for different reasons, they cannot be happy with the players or with the manager in general. But we need their support because they have to trust our direction.” (The Guardian)

Chelsea will also be without Roméo Lavia, Benoît Badiashile, and Wesley Fofana for their upcoming clash with West Ham, leaving Maresca with further squad selection dilemmas.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Chelsea fans are expectant but cautious about a move for Evan Ferguson. The 20-year-old is undoubtedly talented, but his injury record and limited goal return this season raise concerns. Spending £40m on a striker who is yet to prove himself consistently at the top level is a risk. Many supporters would rather see that money invested in a more experienced forward.

However, Ferguson’s potential is undeniable. If Chelsea can secure him on a loan with an option to buy, it could be a masterstroke, allowing them to assess his development before committing to a long-term deal. Given Nicolas Jackson’s struggles in front of goal, fresh competition could be exactly what Chelsea’s attack needs.

On the goalkeeping front, patience is wearing thin with Sánchez. While Maresca has publicly backed him, fans have been vocal in their frustrations. Dropping Sánchez for Jörgensen could provide a much-needed confidence boost for the defensive unit.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Chelsea must act decisively. Ferguson might not be the guaranteed solution to their attacking woes, but he represents a calculated gamble that could pay off in the long run.