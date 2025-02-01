Report: Manchester United Secure Future Star in €60m Deal for 2025

Long-Term Planning Sees United Win Quenda Race

Manchester United have moved swiftly to secure one of Europe’s most promising young talents. As reported by Nuno Raposo in A Bola, 17-year-old Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda will join the Red Devils for the 2025/26 season in a deal believed to be worth up to €60 million. The move is seen as part of United’s long-term vision, ensuring they remain competitive in the years to come.

Quenda has been on the radar of European heavyweights for some time, but United’s interest dates back to before Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford in November. Amorim, who launched Quenda into Sporting’s senior team, has reportedly played a significant role in keeping United’s pursuit alive. Despite speculation that a deal could be completed in the January window, the club opted to finalise the agreement now while allowing Quenda to complete the current campaign in Portugal.

Quenda’s Rapid Rise at Sporting

Quenda’s trajectory has been nothing short of meteoric. Promoted by Amorim to Sporting’s first team during pre-season, the teenager quickly made his mark, impressing in the Algarve training camp. Originally utilised as a right wing-back, Quenda showcased his versatility and earned a starting place from the outset. He starred in Sporting’s dramatic Supertaça loss to Porto, scoring in a match that ultimately saw Sporting surrender a three-goal lead.

Since then, he has been a near-constant presence in the first XI, accumulating 34 appearances this season, including 26 as a starter. His return of two goals and four assists does not fully capture his influence, with his pace and dribbling ability causing problems for defences across Portugal. Sporting recognised his value early, extending his contract in September until June 2027 and increasing his release clause to €100 million, the highest in the squad alongside Viktor Gyökeres.

A Strategic Move for Manchester United

United’s acquisition of Quenda reflects a growing emphasis on identifying and securing young talent before they reach their peak market value. At a time when Financial Fair Play considerations loom over major clubs, strategic recruitment has become essential. While €60 million is a significant outlay for a 17-year-old, United appear convinced that Quenda’s potential justifies the investment.

For Sporting, the deal ensures a substantial financial windfall. While the structure of the agreement remains unclear, it is expected to involve an initial lower fee with performance-based add-ons and a potential sell-on clause. This model has become a common approach for Portuguese clubs when selling their top talents to England’s elite.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United perspective, this signing represents an exciting yet high-risk move. Quenda has undeniable talent, but transitioning from the Portuguese league to the Premier League is notoriously challenging, particularly for young wingers. United fans will remember similar acquisitions in the past—some, like Cristiano Ronaldo, developed into world-class players, while others failed to adapt to the league’s physicality.

What stands out is how proactive United have been in securing a player before his value skyrockets further. This suggests a more data-driven and forward-thinking transfer strategy under the current setup. However, supporters will rightfully ask whether the club should prioritise more immediate needs, particularly in midfield and defence.

Another concern is how Quenda will fit into the team’s tactical approach. United already have a wealth of wide players, including Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, so integrating another young winger will require careful squad management. That said, if the coaching team can harness his raw talent, this could be a statement signing for the future.