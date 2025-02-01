Report: Manchester United push for midfield exit before transfer deadline

Talks Underway to Offload Casemiro

Manchester United are actively looking for a buyer for Casemiro as they seek to move on from a costly and underperforming investment. According to Samuel Luckhurst in M.E.N Sport, the club has enlisted multiple agents to facilitate a sale before the transfer deadline. With only 18 months left on his contract, the 32-year-old has slipped far down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, making his exit appear inevitable.

United’s midfield hierarchy has shifted significantly, leaving Casemiro as a marginal figure. The Brazilian was notably overlooked in recent Europa League victories against Rangers and FCSB, where 21-year-old Toby Collyer was given the nod instead. Even when introduced against FCSB, it was only after United had secured a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Amorim’s Tactical Shift Leaves Casemiro Isolated

Ruben Amorim’s approach has all but exiled Casemiro from first-team plans. When questioned about the midfielder’s absence against Rangers, Amorim was blunt: “He has to have the characteristics and then I have to choose the player with characteristics that I see the game. So it’s just that.”

This assessment underlines the extent to which Casemiro’s attributes no longer align with United’s evolving tactical style. Amorim has opted for a more dynamic and fluid midfield, often deploying Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role. Christian Eriksen has also featured prominently, leaving Casemiro as, effectively, the sixth-choice option.

Financial Complications in Potential Sale

Casemiro’s departure is not just a footballing decision but a financial imperative. United initially acquired him from Real Madrid for £60 million, with add-ons taking the potential outlay to £70 million. Given the cost distribution over his contract, United would need to secure an unlikely £22.5 million fee to avoid a financial loss under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Finding a buyer willing to meet that valuation is a significant challenge. At 32, Casemiro’s profile does not align with the recruitment strategies of most elite clubs, and his current wages further complicate negotiations. While Saudi Arabian interest had surfaced in previous transfer windows, there is no guarantee of a renewed bid this time around.

What Next for Casemiro and United?

If no buyer is found before the deadline, United will face an awkward situation. Keeping Casemiro on the books means absorbing a significant wage burden for a player with diminishing influence on the pitch. If they cannot offload him now, a summer exit may be the only realistic alternative, albeit at an even lower valuation.

For United, this saga highlights past recruitment errors. Signing Casemiro on a high fee and wages, despite his advancing years, was always a short-term gamble. Now, as the club attempts to reshape under Amorim, they are paying the price for that decision.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, Casemiro’s situation epitomises the club’s flawed recruitment strategy in recent years. While his initial impact in the 2022/23 season was undeniable, questions were always raised about the logic of handing a long-term deal to a player in his 30s.

United’s midfield has evolved, and with Amorim prioritising energy and technical fluidity, Casemiro’s lack of mobility has become increasingly apparent. His omission in key fixtures speaks volumes about how little faith the manager now has in him.

The financial aspect is equally frustrating. United find themselves in a position where they must offload a high-earning player for significantly less than they paid, all while adhering to PSR constraints. It’s another example of United being forced into reactive, rather than proactive, squad management.

Ultimately, Casemiro’s exit seems a matter of when, not if. However, the club must learn from this mistake. Future signings should be aligned with the manager’s vision and offer long-term value, rather than serve as short-term fixes with heavy financial consequences.