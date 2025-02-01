Brentford vs Tottenham: Key Team News and Where to Watch the Action

Brentford host Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium in what promises to be an intriguing Premier League encounter on Sunday. With both sides facing squad disruptions, this fixture will be a test of depth and resilience as Thomas Frank’s side look to capitalise on Spurs’ inconsistent domestic form.

Match Details and Where to Watch

Kick-Off Time and Venue

Brentford vs Tottenham is set for a 2pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, 2 February 2025 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

TV Channel and Live Stream

For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Subscribers can also watch via the Sky Go app, ensuring fans can follow the action on mobile, tablet, or desktop.

For those unable to tune in via television, Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog will provide live updates, reaction, and analysis throughout the game.

Team News and Injury Updates

Brentford Team News

Brentford receive a timely boost with Ethan Pinnock, Christian Norgaard, and Kevin Schade all available for selection.

However, Aaron Hickey is still working his way back to full fitness and remains unlikely to feature, while new signing Michael Kayode could make his debut.

The Bees will be without Rico Henry (hamstring), Josha Dasilva, Igor Thiago, and Gustavo Nunes, all sidelined due to injury.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham’s defensive concerns continue, though Micky van de Ven made a welcome return midweek. The Dutch centre-back’s presence will be a key factor for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Richarlison and Pape Sarr have also returned from knocks, but Cristian Romero, despite resuming training, is unlikely to be risked.

New January signing Radu Dragusin will miss out after picking up an injury on Thursday.

Spurs remain without James Maddison, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Wilson Odobert, and Dominic Solanke, significantly limiting Postecoglou’s attacking options.

Prediction and Tactical Breakdown

Brentford’s Strength at Home

Thomas Frank’s side have established their home ground as a difficult place to visit, with their well-organised defence and physical style often unsettling opposition teams. Brentford’s direct approach and set-piece threat could cause issues for a depleted Spurs defence.

Christian Norgaard’s return is vital for Brentford, as his ability to control the midfield and disrupt Tottenham’s build-up play will be crucial.

Tottenham’s Attacking Challenges

With injuries to Werner, Maddison, and Johnson, Tottenham’s forward line lacks creativity and width. The return of Richarlison provides a focal point in attack, but Spurs will need their midfield to step up in support.

Postecoglou’s philosophy remains unchanged – Spurs will press high and play with intensity – but their defensive vulnerabilities could be exposed against Brentford’s structured approach.

Score Prediction

With Brentford’s home record and Spurs’ weakened squad, the Bees appear well-placed to take all three points. A 2-1 win for Brentford seems a likely outcome.