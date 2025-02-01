Will Palace Dethrone Man United This Sunday?

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Premier League Showdown at Old Trafford

United’s Streak Meets Palace’s Resolve

Old Trafford sets the stage this Sunday for an intriguing Premier League clash as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. After a sequence of victories, United, directed by Ruben Amorim, aim to ascend from their modest 12th place in the league standings. The team, buoyed by a narrow 1-0 win against Fulham and a subsequent 2-0 victory in the Europa League, seems to have found some form. However, consistency remains their Achilles heel.

Palace’s Bounce Back Required

On the other side, Crystal Palace, guided by Oliver Glasner, look to recover from a 2-1 defeat at home against Brentford. This loss snapped their impressive unbeaten streak, adding urgency to their need for redemption. Despite their own struggles, Palace could see this matchup as an opportune moment to regain momentum against an unpredictable United side.

Team Dynamics and Player Updates

Manchester United’s lineup sees some adjustments. Luke Shaw has rejoined training but might not feature immediately in the playing XI. The scene at Carrington also hints at the absence of Marcus Rashford, whose first-team exile lingers. Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof marks his return, potentially bolstering the defence. Both Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo, after starting on the bench in the midweek Europa League fixture, are likely contenders to start.

Crystal Palace face their own challenges with injuries. Defender Chadi Riad is sidelined with a severe knee issue, while Joel Ward and Cheick Doucoure are also out. Midfield optimism is provided by Adam Wharton, who is expected to resume full training shortly. However, the absence of Eberechi Eze poses a significant setback for the team’s offensive strategies.

Match Details

The match is slated for a 2pm GMT kickoff at Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford on Sunday, 3 February 2025.

Predictions and Expectations

While Manchester United have shown signs of improvement, their performance has yet to fully convince the sceptics. Crystal Palace, despite recent stumbles, might find this an ideal fixture to settle after a defeat last weekend, a predicted 2-2 draw.