Arsenal Face Injury Concerns Ahead of Clash with Manchester City

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Team News and Predicted XI

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium in a crucial Premier League showdown on Sunday. With both teams battling at the top end of the table, this fixture could have significant implications on the title race. However, for Mikel Arteta, selection dilemmas loom large, particularly in goal and attack, as injuries continue to challenge his squad depth.

Fitness Concerns for Raya and White

The biggest fitness concern for Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s game is David Raya, who missed the midweek victory over Girona due to a muscular issue. Arteta admitted there is uncertainty over his availability, stating:

“We are still uncertain. We have another session tomorrow, another 48 hours, so we have to wait and see. It’s a muscular issue, so we have to wait and see.”

Should Raya fail to recover in time, Aaron Ramsdale is likely to step in between the posts.

Arsenal are also without Ben White, who is still recovering from a knee injury. Arteta confirmed that the England defender is progressing well but remains unavailable:

“Ben is definitely out, he hasn’t trained with us yet, so he’s not going to be available.”

This absence will force further adjustments to Arsenal’s backline.

Changes Expected in Defence and Midfield

After making several changes in the 2-1 win over Girona, Arteta is expected to recall key figures in defence. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both set to start, bolstering the backline alongside Gabriel Magalhães.

There is some good news for Arsenal, as Myles Lewis-Skelly is available for selection after his red card from the victory at Wolves was overturned. He could slot in at left-back, providing additional defensive cover.

In midfield, Thomas Partey, who played at right-back in Girona, could return to his usual holding midfield role alongside Declan Rice. Martin Ødegaard is expected to captain the side and pull the strings in the No.8 role.

Attack Takes Shape Amid Selection Dilemmas

Arteta faces a difficult decision in attack. With Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Bukayo Saka (hamstring) sidelined, Arsenal’s forward line will need reshuffling. Ethan Nwaneri, who impressed against Girona and scored in midweek, will be hoping to retain his place on the right flank.

Kai Havertz is expected to return as the central striker after being rested on Wednesday, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are likely to complete the front three.

“We have to make the right selection based on fitness and form,” Arteta hinted in his pre-match comments.

Arsenal Predicted XI vs Manchester City (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Raya (doubt)

Defenders: Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders: Ødegaard, Partey, Rice

Forwards: Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Squad Options

Available Squad: Neto, Raya, Setford; Calafiori, Gabriel, Kacurri, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Saliba, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Merino, Nwaneri, Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Havertz, Martinelli, Sterling, Trossard.

Doubts: Raya (muscular issue)

Injured: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), White (knee)

Match Details and How to Watch

Kick-Off Time and Venue

Arsenal vs Manchester City kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 2 February 2025 at Emirates Stadium.

Where to Watch

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Match Officials

Referee: Peter Bankes

With both sides looking to make a statement in the title race, this clash at the Emirates promises to be a compelling tactical battle. Arsenal’s injury list presents challenges, but Arteta will be hoping for a performance that reinforces their championship credentials.