Journalist: Man Utd Target Bilal Toure as Rashford Nears Aston Villa Exit

Report: Manchester United Push for Bilal Toure in Complex Transfer Move

Manchester United are working against the clock to strengthen their squad before the January transfer window closes. The club’s pursuit of Atalanta-owned forward El Bilal Toure has reportedly gathered pace, with the 23-cap Mali international becoming a key target for Ruben Amorim. As per James Marshment in TeamTalk, talks are ‘accelerating’ for a ‘crazy’ three-way transfer deal, potentially bringing the Stuttgart-loaned striker to Old Trafford before Monday’s deadline.

Man United’s Urgent Transfer Strategy

United’s struggles under Amorim have been clear, with inconsistency marking the early months of his tenure. Despite flashes of progress, the Red Devils have lacked cutting edge in attack, leading to the need for reinforcements.

Ayden Heaven’s arrival from Arsenal signalled the start of their January business, and Danish wing-back Patrick Dorgu’s imminent signing further bolsters the squad. However, the need for attacking firepower remains, and United are now set on securing Toure as their primary forward acquisition.

According to Foot Mercato, the deal for Toure is anything but straightforward. The striker is currently on loan at Stuttgart, where he has registered four goals and an assist in 13 Bundesliga appearances, despite being sidelined with injury since November. Stuttgart reportedly have an €18m (£15m) purchase option in their deal with Atalanta and are contemplating exercising it to facilitate a subsequent transfer to United for €25m (£21m). The expectation is that United would then loan him back to Stuttgart for the remainder of the season.

Amorim’s View on Toure

United’s recruitment strategy has often been scrutinised, but this move signals a calculated approach to securing their future frontline. Amorim sees Toure as an upgrade on both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who have yet to fully convince the manager of their long-term value.

“Wanting to keep their striker until the end of the season, Stuttgart is considering exercising the purchase option of €18m (£15m) in order to permanently recruit the player from Atalanta Bergamo,” the report states. “According to our indiscretions, the former Rémois could then be recruited by Manchester United for €25m (£21m) excluding bonuses before being loaned to Stuttgart until the end of the season.”

This move comes as United continue to balance their books, with key departures expected. The imminent exit of Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa is reported to be one of the catalysts enabling the deal to proceed. Amorim has made it clear that both Rashford and Casemiro have no long-term future at Old Trafford, and their departures would free up funds for incomings.

Rashford’s Move Sparks Change

Rashford’s potential departure to Villa Park has intensified transfer discussions, with Unai Emery personally pushing to finalise the deal. The England international’s form has been a concern, and a change of scenery may suit both player and club. The agreement is expected to include an option to make the move permanent, further signifying Amorim’s ruthless approach to reshaping the squad.

Elsewhere, United’s goalkeeping situation remains an area of interest. The club is already assessing options for a summer move, with Andre Onana’s position under scrutiny. Reports suggest United may face competition from Chelsea for a Bundesliga-based goalkeeper, with the matter expected to be revisited once the season concludes.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the club’s pursuit of El Bilal Toure is met with mixed reactions. While reinforcements in attack are necessary, the convoluted nature of this transfer raises questions about United’s recruitment approach.

First, the reliance on Stuttgart activating their purchase option before United can sign and then loan him back is a risky play. This dependency on multiple moving parts could see the deal collapse if any of the involved parties change their stance. Moreover, securing a player who will not be available immediately does little to address United’s immediate goal-scoring concerns.

Second, the handling of Rashford’s departure appears ruthless but potentially short-sighted. While his form has dipped, he remains a player of immense ability when properly managed. If Amorim’s decision to move on from Rashford backfires, it will only add to the scrutiny surrounding his reign.

Lastly, United fans have become all too familiar with last-minute panic buys. While Toure has talent, he is far from the marquee signing many hoped for. If this is the club’s big attacking investment for the window, expectations for the remainder of the season may need adjusting.

United’s transfer activity under Amorim has been a blend of opportunism and necessity. Whether this ‘crazy’ move for Toure pays off remains to be seen, but for a fanbase craving stability and ambition, this window has once again delivered more questions than answers.