Report: Chelsea Open to Loaning Defender as Crystal Palace Show Interest

Ben Chilwell’s Uncertain Future: Crystal Palace’s Interest and Chelsea’s Loan Plans

Crystal Palace Eyeing Chilwell as Defensive Reinforcement

Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in signing Ben Chilwell on loan for the remainder of the season. With Chelsea making the left-back available for transfer or loan since last summer, the England international finds himself out of favour under Enzo Maresca. Having played just 45 minutes this season – a cameo against Barrow in the Carabao Cup five months ago – Chilwell’s future remains in limbo.

Palace are eager to strengthen their defence, particularly after the disruption caused by Trevoh Chalobah’s early recall to Chelsea and the devastating injury suffered by Chadi Riad. Manager Oliver Glasner is also seeking cover for Tyrick Mitchell at left full-back, making Chilwell a logical target, suggest reports from The Athletic. However, whether a deal materialises remains to be seen.

Chelsea’s Stance and Everton’s Interest

Despite Chilwell’s availability, interest in the left-back has been limited. “Chilwell has generated very few enquiries since being put on the market.” Everton are keen but face a hurdle in their pursuit – they already have Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea for the 2024-25 campaign. As per Premier League rules, Everton must terminate Broja’s deal before securing another Chelsea loanee, something Stamford Bridge is reluctant to facilitate.

Additionally, Chilwell’s wages pose another obstacle. “Chilwell is one of the highest-paid players at Chelsea, and they will have to be prepared to pay a proportion of his wages for Palace to be able to afford him.” This financial complexity could see Palace looking elsewhere for defensive options.

Aaron Anselmino’s Next Step

Chelsea are also weighing up loan offers for centre-half Aaron Anselmino, who joined from Boca Juniors last summer for a fee of around £17 million. The 18-year-old was immediately loaned back to Boca but has now linked up with the Chelsea squad for assessment under Maresca.

The club appears inclined towards another loan move. “Chelsea are leaning towards the latter. They have received a bid from one team in France and Italy, plus lots of sides in England so far.” With numerous suitors, Anselmino’s next move could be crucial for his development.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The uncertainty surrounding Ben Chilwell is a stark reminder of how quickly footballers can fall out of favour at top clubs. Just a few seasons ago, he was a crucial part of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning campaign. Now, he’s struggling to attract suitors.

From Crystal Palace’s perspective, this move would make sense if the financials align. Glasner’s defensive options are stretched, and Chilwell, despite his lack of recent minutes, remains a seasoned Premier League operator. However, Palace must weigh up whether he is the right fit for a team needing stability rather than a player regaining sharpness.

For Chelsea, offloading Chilwell on loan could help trim their wage bill, but the lack of interest signals broader issues. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued his time at Stamford Bridge, and potential suitors might view him as a risk rather than a reliable asset.

As for Anselmino, a move abroad could accelerate his progress, with interest from France and Italy providing intriguing options. The coming weeks will be decisive as Chelsea juggle outgoings while keeping their squad depth intact.