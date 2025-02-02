Report: Tottenham Consider Axel Disasi as Defensive Concerns Grow

Tottenham Hotspur’s Defensive Dilemma: Pursuing Axel Disasi Amid Injury Crisis

Tottenham Hotspur are grappling with a significant defensive crisis following the injury to centre-back Radu Dragusin. The Romanian international suffered a knee injury during the recent Europa League victory over Elfsborg, leading to concerns about his availability for the remainder of the season. Manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Dragusin’s condition, stating, “Hard to tell (the extent of the injury). It’s a knee (issue), (but we’ve) got to let it settle down. Always a concern when it’s a knee injury, but we have to wait and see.”

Transfer Targets: Tomori and Disasi

In response to the defensive shortfall, Tottenham had identified AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori as a primary target. A deal in principle was reportedly agreed upon with the Italian club. However, Tomori has opted to remain in Milan, leaving Spurs to explore alternative options.

Attention has now shifted to Chelsea’s Axel Disasi. The French defender has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, with whom he has reportedly agreed personal terms. Despite this, Tottenham have made an approach for Disasi, aiming to bolster their defensive ranks before the transfer window closes.

Challenges in Securing Disasi

Securing Disasi’s signature presents several challenges. Chelsea are open to his departure but insist on terms that include either a loan with an obligation to buy or a significant loan fee. Additionally, historical tensions between Chelsea and Tottenham could complicate negotiations. The rivalry between the two London clubs has often made direct transfers contentious.

Tottenham’s Urgency in the Transfer Market

The urgency for Tottenham to reinforce their defence is palpable. With Dragusin’s injury adding to an already strained backline, the club’s desperation in the transfer market is evident. This situation may weaken their negotiating position, especially with other clubs like Aston Villa also vying for defensive reinforcements.

As the transfer window draws to a close, Tottenham’s pursuit of Axel Disasi underscores the club’s pressing need to address their defensive vulnerabilities. The outcome of these negotiations will significantly impact Spurs’ prospects for the remainder of the season.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Tottenham supporter’s perspective, the current situation is both concerning and frustrating. The injury to Radu Dragusin couldn’t have come at a worse time, exacerbating the defensive frailties that have plagued the team this season. The club’s pursuit of Fikayo Tomori was met with optimism; his Premier League experience and defensive prowess seemed a perfect fit. However, his decision to remain at AC Milan feels like a missed opportunity.

Turning attention to Axel Disasi is a logical move. His physicality and defensive capabilities could provide the stability the backline desperately needs. Yet, the competition from Aston Villa and the complexities of negotiating with Chelsea add layers of uncertainty. It’s imperative that the club acts decisively. The clock is ticking, and failure to secure a solid defender could have lasting repercussions on our season’s ambitions.