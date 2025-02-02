Player Ratings: Postecoglou’s Spurs Show Patience in 2-0 Victory Over Brentford

Tottenham’s Composed Display Secures a 2-0 Victory at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 win over Brentford in west London was not a performance dripping in attacking flair, nor was it defined by the swashbuckling style that has often characterised Ange Postecoglou’s side this season. Instead, it was a mature, disciplined display—one that reasserted Spurs’ presence in the Premier League’s upper reaches while nullifying a Brentford side that had been prolific at home.

Spurs Capitalise on Brentford’s Fragility

Brentford came into this fixture as the Premier League’s highest home goalscorers, a team known for engaging in thrilling, high-scoring encounters. Yet, this match did not conform to that familiar pattern. Tottenham, often associated with attacking risk under Postecoglou, instead opted for pragmatism, absorbing Brentford’s pressure and striking clinically when it mattered.

The opener arrived in the first half, a moment Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt will not wish to revisit. Turning his back on an in-swinging Son Heung-min corner, he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net, with Hakon Valdimarsson—deputising for Mark Flekken—helpless amid a crowded six-yard box. It was a gift for Tottenham, a moment that underscored Brentford’s vulnerability in key situations.

Measured Control Overcomes Brentford’s Second-Half Response

Thomas Frank’s side emerged from the interval with greater urgency, pressing Spurs back and dominating territory. However, their control was largely sterile, with Tottenham displaying a patience that belied the reckless abandon seen in previous weeks.

Rather than meeting fire with fire, Postecoglou’s side were measured, compact, and resolute, soaking up the home side’s pressure before picking their moment to strike. That came late in the game, courtesy of substitute Pape Matar Sarr.

The goal was a study in clinical execution—Tottenham’s counter-attack slicing through Brentford’s stretched lines, with Son providing an impeccably weighted pass for Sarr, who finished coolly through the legs of the advancing Valdimarsson. The goal typified Tottenham’s evening: efficient, composed, and without unnecessary frills.

Performance of Patience and Precision

Tottenham have often been accused of lacking game management, of leaning too heavily on their attacking instincts at the cost of defensive security. Here, however, they demonstrated the type of controlled performance required to navigate difficult away fixtures.

Brentford, for all their effort, lacked the cutting edge that has so often been their hallmark at the Gtech Community Stadium. Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard provided moments of intent, but Spurs’ defensive discipline ensured that their endeavours led to little of real substance.

Postecoglou will take significant encouragement from this performance. It was not a victory forged through dominance, but rather through an understanding of when to absorb pressure and when to strike. As Tottenham continue their Premier League campaign, this display may serve as a reference point—a template for how to win the battles that demand more than just attacking bravado.

Player Ratings

Brentford

Hakon Valdimarsson (GK) – 5.7

Kristoffer Ajer (RB) – 6.3

Nathan Collins (CB) – 6.1

Sepp van den Berg (CB) – 6.5

Keane Lewis-Potter (LB) – 6.9

Christian Norgaard (CM, c) – 6.7

Vitaly Janelt (CM) – 6.0

Bryan Mbeumo (RM) – 6.5

Mikkel Damsgaard (AM) – 7.8

Kevin Schade (LM) – 7.4

Yoane Wissa (CF) – 6.5

Subs:

Mathias Jensen (66′ for Janelt) – 6.6

Michael Kayode (76′ for Ajer) – 6.3

Fabio Carvalho (84′ for Norgaard) – N/A

Subs not used: Julian Eyestone (GK), Ben Mee, Ethan Pinnock, Yegor Yarmolyuk, Yunus Emre Konak, Edmond-Paris Maghoma.

Tottenham

Antonin Kinsky (GK) – 8.1

Pedro Porro (RB) – 7.5

Archie Gray (CB) – 7.2

Ben Davies (CB) – 7.2

Djed Spence (LB) – 8.5

Rodrigo Bentancur (CM) – 8.3

Yves Bissouma (CM) – 7.2

Mikey Moore (RM) – 6.6

Dejan Kulusevski (AM) – 6.8

Son Heung-min (LM, c) – 7.9

Richarlison (CF) – 6.9

Subs: