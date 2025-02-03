Who’s Moving? The Biggest Deals Before the Transfer Window Closes

Transfer Window Deadline Day: The Final Push for Clubs to Strengthen

As the transfer window deadline looms, title challengers, European hopefuls, and relegation-threatened clubs across the Premier League and beyond face their final opportunity to bolster their squads. By 23:00 GMT on Monday, 3 February, the English and Scottish transfer windows will close, and a flurry of activity is expected as clubs scramble to seal last-minute deals. From dramatic loan moves to potential record transfers, the stage is set for a day of speculation and high-stakes negotiations.

Key Moves in Progress

One of the most high-profile transfers of this window has already been confirmed. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford will spend the rest of the season on loan at Aston Villa. This deal was announced on Sunday, giving Unai Emery’s side a significant boost as they aim to climb the table after a disappointing first half of the season.

Meanwhile, another United star, Alejandro Garnacho, could be on the move. The Argentine winger has attracted interest from Chelsea and Napoli. Despite reports linking Garnacho to a departure, United boss Amorim has emphasised his desire to retain the young talent, even as financial pressures push the club to consider selling academy products.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa are poised to finalise a loan move for Spain’s Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain. Unai Emery, determined to reinforce his squad following Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Wolves, acknowledged the need for fresh faces, stating, “We need new players.” Asensio’s creativity could be vital as Villa seek to push higher in the league standings.

Who Could Still Move?

Brighton’s 20-year-old striker Evan Ferguson is expected to reunite with former manager Graham Potter at West Ham. The Hammers are prepared to pay a loan fee, cover Ferguson’s wages, and include potential add-ons in the agreement. With West Ham battling for European qualification, Ferguson’s arrival could be pivotal.

Manchester City are reportedly targeting Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez. Despite having a bid rejected, sources in Portugal suggest the Premier League champions remain determined to secure the 23-year-old former Barcelona player. City have already made significant moves in this window, signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush for £59m, Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis for £29.6m, and Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov for £33.6m.

In Brazil, Flamengo have reached an agreement with Everton for the loan signing of Carlos Alcaraz. The midfielder’s arrival could bolster Flamengo’s domestic and international ambitions. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, a move that could shake up the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Arsenal’s Striker Hunt

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains on the lookout for a striker who can make an immediate impact. With Gabriel Jesus sidelined for the rest of the season, the Gunners are relying on Kai Havertz. Despite being the club’s top scorer this season, Havertz’s inconsistency in front of goal has left fans divided. Arteta acknowledged the challenge of finding the right player, stating, “It’s easier said than done.”

Arsenal have already seen a bid rejected for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, with Unai Emery reiterating that the striker is “happy at Villa.” Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has also been linked with Arsenal, but a mid-season transfer appears unlikely. Other names circulating include RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha. However, with time running out, the Gunners will need to act fast to secure reinforcements.

Spurs Seek Solutions Amid Crisis

Tottenham’s season has been marred by an injury crisis, leaving Ange Postecoglou’s side in dire need of reinforcements. Currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, Spurs are still competing in three other competitions. Despite signing goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague and Lens defender Kevin Danso, Postecoglou’s squad remains stretched thin.

The injury to centre-back Radu Dragusin during last week’s Europa League clash with Elfsborg has intensified Spurs’ search for defensive options. AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi have emerged as potential targets. Additionally, Bayern Munich’s teenage striker Mathys Tel is reportedly on Tottenham’s radar, though they face stiff competition from several Premier League rivals, including Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Relegation Battle Intensifies

For clubs battling relegation, deadline day presents a crucial opportunity to secure survival. Southampton, rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, earned a morale-boosting win against Ipswich but remain 10 points from safety. Manager Ivan Juric has played down speculation of further signings, despite the team’s precarious position.

Ipswich, who sit three points from safety, have been active this window, signing Jaden Philogene, Ben Godfrey, and Julio Enciso. However, the loss of Wes Burns to a season-ending knee injury could prompt a last-minute move. Manager Kieran McKenna noted, “We won’t make panicked decisions, but we’re open to opportunities.”

Leicester City, under Ruud van Nistelrooy, are taking a different approach. After an eighth loss in nine games dropped the Foxes into the bottom three, Van Nistelrooy stated he would work “until the last second” to bring in reinforcements. Wolves, who climbed to 17th after their win against Villa, are targeting a midfielder and a centre-back, with Vitor Pereira aiming to keep his side above the drop zone.

The Big Spenders

While some clubs are struggling to make moves, others have been splashing the cash. Manchester City’s trio of signings has dominated headlines, but Aston Villa made waves by selling striker Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr for a deal worth up to £71m. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain secured the signature of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for £59m, matching Marmoush as the joint-biggest January signing globally.

Crystal Palace added Millwall winger Romain Esse for £12m, while Wolves spent £16.6m on Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou. Sheffield United bolstered their promotion push with a £10m move for Leicester’s Tom Cannon. Even Brighton dipped into the market, acquiring Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez from Inter Miami for an undisclosed fee.

