Gary Neville “They were the architects of their own downfall.”

Arsenal’s Defining Statement Against Manchester City: What Gary Neville Had to Say

Arsenal delivered a hammer blow to Manchester City’s title hopes with a stunning 5-1 victory at the Emirates, a result that not only reaffirmed their credentials but also exposed glaring issues within Pep Guardiola’s side. Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Neville was both effusive in his praise for Arsenal and unsparing in his critique of City’s vulnerabilities.

Arsenal’s Performance: A Statement Win

The former Manchester United captain began by acknowledging the scale of Arsenal’s achievement. “It was a big statement to beat Manchester City 5-1,” he said, underlining the significance of such a result against a side that has dominated the Premier League for years.

Neville, who had backed Arsenal to win the league at the start of the season, admitted that while Liverpool remain favourites, Arsenal have done exactly what a title challenger must do: “You have to let the other team know that you’re not going away.”

However, he was not entirely convinced by Arsenal’s performance across the 90 minutes. “They frustrated me for large parts of that match actually,” he admitted, pointing out that Arsenal only truly came alive in the last half hour.

Neville highlighted their tendency to “sleepwalk a little bit”, allowing City to have too much possession. “Why does it need an Erling Haaland goal for us to get to a level that we can get to?” he asked, urging Mikel Arteta’s side to be more proactive rather than reactive.

Manchester City’s Struggles: A Team in Decline?

Neville’s assessment of Manchester City was damning, pointing out their struggles when the intensity of a game rises. “I think the minute you play against Manchester City now and you raise the level of intensity, they really struggle,” he said. “They haven’t got the energy anymore as a team in transition.”

He was particularly critical of Guardiola’s midfield selection. “Are you sure Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic against Arsenal, who have got Declan Rice and Thomas Partey?” he questioned, suggesting that City were simply overrun in central areas.

City’s defensive frailties were also laid bare. “They’re defending really, really badly,” Neville stated, before pointing out that City’s once-revolutionary method of building out from the back was now proving to be their undoing. “They were the architects of their own downfall.”

With a daunting fixture list ahead—including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Spurs—Neville questioned whether City could realistically remain in the title race. He even suggested that securing a top-four finish should now be their primary focus: “Getting that fourth place would be really important for them in a bad season.”

Key Players: Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Breakthrough and Havertz’s Redemption

One of the most exciting takeaways from Arsenal’s victory was the performance of Myles Lewis-Skelly, who Neville compared to a young Ashley Cole. “Lewis-Skelly is different, he’s something special,” he enthused, highlighting the youngster’s energy and fearlessness.

Neville also took a moment to discuss Kai Havertz, whose struggles at Arsenal have been well documented. He noted the importance of Havertz’s goal, stating: “When he scored, there was a warmth, a feeling that that’s someone tonight who would have suffered if he hadn’t.”

Despite his languid style, Neville insisted that Havertz remains a key player for Arsenal’s system: “He’s got that sloping, loping type of frame, but he’s effective.”

Can Arsenal Go All the Way?

Despite his frustrations, Neville remains optimistic about Arsenal’s chances, provided they maintain the level they reached in the last 30 minutes against City. “They’ve set a standard in that last half an hour,” he said, urging the team to “not let that go.”

With 14 games remaining, Arsenal have given themselves a real shot at ending their two-decade wait for a Premier League title. But, as Neville warns, “Don’t wait. Go for it.”