Can Jota Recapture His Best Form After Returning to Celtic

Jota’s Return to Celtic: A Gamble That Could Pay Off

A Familiar Stage for a Talented Winger

Jota’s decision to return to Celtic has reignited discussions about whether he can rediscover the magic of his first spell in Glasgow. After an 18-month struggle abroad, first at Al-Ittihad following a £25m transfer, then in France where he barely featured, the Portuguese winger finds himself back in an environment where he once thrived. His brief cameo in Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Motherwell was a glimpse of what could come, with his late goal a significant statement of intent.

A Challenging Chapter Away from Paradise

The move away from Celtic was meant to elevate Jota’s career, but instead, it seemed to stifle his progress. Game time was scarce, confidence waned, and the excitement that once surrounded him diminished. The adage that “the grass is always greener” certainly applied to his situation, as his move ultimately proved detrimental to his development. With hindsight, one wonders whether he would make the same decision again, even considering the financial rewards.

Despite these challenges, Jota returns at 25, theoretically entering his prime. The question now is whether Celtic will once again be the catalyst for his best football.

A Club That Feels Like Home

“It’s a huge moment for Jota,” manager Brendan Rodgers told BBC Scotland, reflecting on his new recruit’s return. “That’s the very reason he’s come back. It’s important for creative players to feel wanted and appreciated. The environment has to be right for them. Celtic is the perfect environment for him.

“He’s going to be a big asset for us.”

That sense of belonging was clear to see when Jota celebrated his goal against Motherwell. The emotions were raw, tears welling as he saluted the fans. It was a moment that encapsulated the relief, the joy, and perhaps the regret of time lost. He is a player who thrives when he feels valued, and Celtic offers him exactly that.

A Legacy Ready for a New Chapter

Jota’s first spell at Celtic was nothing short of electric. In just 62 Scottish Premiership games, he contributed 21 goals and 21 assists. He was pivotal in the latter stages of the 2022-23 season, scoring a crucial winner in a 3-2 victory over Rangers before repeating the feat in the Scottish Cup semi-final. His last-minute goal in the final was the perfect parting note—or so it seemed.

Now, he has the opportunity to build on that legacy, to rekindle the form that made him such a favourite among the Celtic faithful.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner shared his thoughts on BBC Scotland’s Sportsound:

“That was always the question – are you going to get the same Jota back again after he’s probably gone through a period where his confidence has been shattered?

“He’s got the ability, you could see it when he came on the pitch, he’s sharp enough, he looks quick enough.

“Why did that not come to the fore in his other clubs? That would be the question most of us would probably be asking – is he going to be the same Jota?

“He did well when he came on, we saw glimpses of his old self and getting the goal will give him confidence.”

A Future Full of Possibilities

Jota’s story is far from over. His return to Celtic is a second chance—one that not all players get. If his goal against Motherwell was any indication, he may just be ready to reclaim his best form. The fans have welcomed him back with open arms, and now it’s up to him to prove that his journey away from Glasgow was just a detour rather than a dead end.