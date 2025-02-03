David Ornstein: Palace reject major offer from Spurs for key defender

Crystal Palace Stand Firm on Marc Guehi Amid Transfer Interest

Crystal Palace have drawn a firm line in the sand. The club has rejected an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for their captain and defensive linchpin, Marc Guehi. As the Premier League elite circle, Palace’s stance remains clear: Guehi is not for sale—at least not yet. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic.

Spurs’ Interest and Palace’s Response

Tottenham’s bid, which aimed to secure the England international on a permanent deal, was swiftly knocked back. Palace, well aware of Guehi’s rising stock, are not prepared to part ways mid-season. With 18 months left on his contract, the defender’s future remains a topic of intrigue, especially with further offers expected in the summer.

Newcastle United’s persistence last summer—four separate bids, the last worth up to £65 million—also proved fruitless. Palace boss Oliver Glasner had already made it clear that Guehi would remain in south London, and the club’s firm stance continues into 2025.

A Key Figure for Palace and England

Since arriving from Chelsea in 2021 for £18 million, Guehi has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defenders. His consistency earned him a call-up to the England squad in 2022, and his performances at the 2024 European Championship cemented his international credentials.

Named club captain ahead of the current campaign, Guehi has led by example, featuring in 28 games across all competitions and even chipping in with two goals. Palace’s defensive resilience relies heavily on his presence, and losing him at this stage could derail their ambitions.

What Next for Guehi?

While Spurs and other suitors will likely return in the summer, Palace’s position is clear: if Guehi is to leave, it will be on their terms. With 18 months remaining on his deal, negotiations could intensify as the season draws to a close.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Crystal Palace fans, this news is a source of both relief and pride. Marc Guehi has become synonymous with the club’s defensive stability, and his leadership has been crucial in navigating the challenges of the Premier League. His presence at the back ensures Palace remain competitive against top opposition.

Rejecting Tottenham’s offer is a statement of intent. Palace are not a selling club—not when it comes to their captain, not when they are still building under Oliver Glasner. It signals that, at least for now, the ambition remains to compete rather than capitulate.

That being said, summer may tell a different story. If Spurs, Newcastle, or any other top-six club return with a substantial bid, Palace may find themselves in a difficult position. Can they keep hold of their captain and resist the financial temptation? Or will the summer transfer window bring an offer too good to refuse?

For now, Palace fans can enjoy knowing their captain remains at Selhurst Park, leading the team with the same determination that has made him one of the Premier League’s standout defenders.