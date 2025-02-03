Report: Newcastle offload defender to Juventus in £20m deal

Newcastle’s Lloyd Kelly Set for Juventus Move as Club Eyes Financial Stability

Newcastle United are set to sanction the departure of Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in a deal worth £20 million. The 27-year-old, who arrived from Bournemouth on a free transfer last summer, will move to the Serie A club on an initial loan, with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Kelly’s Departure and Newcastle’s Transfer Strategy

Despite joining Newcastle only months ago, Kelly has struggled for game time, making just four Premier League starts this season. With Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn all ahead of him in Eddie Howe’s defensive pecking order, the club’s hierarchy see this offer as too good to turn down.

Newcastle’s decision is driven by financial prudence. As reported by the Daily Mail, sporting director Paul Mitchell and other key decision-makers believe that Kelly’s departure, alongside Miguel Almiron’s recent move to Atlanta United for £10 million, will bolster the club’s PSR (Profit and Sustainability Regulations) position ahead of a crucial summer.

No Incoming Transfers Expected Before Deadline

While Howe and Newcastle fans may have hoped for reinforcements before the window closes, the club appear content to maintain financial stability rather than rush into new signings. The departures of Almiron and Kelly provide flexibility in the summer, particularly in keeping key players like Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon.

However, the decision to not strengthen now has left some frustrated, especially following a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Fulham. Squad depth remains a concern, with Howe’s limited bench options exposed during the match.

Trippier’s Future Still Uncertain

There is ongoing speculation surrounding Kieran Trippier, who has attracted interest from Galatasaray. While Newcastle would consider a significant offer, Howe has been vocal about his admiration for the veteran defender, hinting that he would strongly oppose any move in this window.

Newcastle’s approach is clear: short-term sacrifices for long-term sustainability. Whether this gamble pays off remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Newcastle fans, the decision to sell Lloyd Kelly and not bring in reinforcements is a tough pill to swallow. While financial prudence is important, the lack of depth could hinder their European ambitions this season.

There’s an argument that strengthening now could have been the smarter move, particularly with Champions League qualification still a possibility. The defeat to Fulham showed how fragile Newcastle’s squad depth is, and without key additions, Howe may struggle to rotate effectively as the season progresses.

The bigger concern is whether these moves signal a lack of ambition. While keeping Isak, Guimaraes, and Gordon is crucial, it shouldn’t come at the cost of immediate competitiveness. If Newcastle miss out on the top four due to a lack of squad depth, questions will be asked about whether this approach was the right one.

For now, fans will hope that the summer window brings the significant investment that has been promised. Until then, Howe’s ability to extract the maximum from his squad will be severely tested.