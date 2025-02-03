Preview: Chelsea Host West Ham Tonight – Where to Watch

Chelsea vs West Ham: Where to Watch the Premier League Clash

London Derby Brings Extra Tension

Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge this evening in the final Premier League fixture of the game week. This match carries added significance, with Hammers boss Graham Potter making his return to west London after his departure from Chelsea in April 2023.

Chelsea remain favourites on paper, but their recent inconsistency leaves room for a potential upset. For Potter, securing three points against his former side would be a statement victory, particularly given the scrutiny he faced during his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs West Ham

TV Coverage

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Monday Night Football coverage begins at 6.30pm GMT, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm.

Live Streaming Options

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go website and app, ensuring fans can follow all the action on the go.