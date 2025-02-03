Report: Man Utd tracking Ipswich forward but City could step in

Manchester United Face Manchester City Obstacle in Pursuit of Liam Delap

Manchester United’s search for a striker has led them to Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap, but their pursuit may be complicated by their local rivals. With Manchester City holding a £29.5 million buy-back clause on the 21-year-old, United’s hopes of securing a deal could be short-lived.

Delap’s Rise and United’s Interest

According to the Express, United’s recruitment team, led by Ruben Amorim, has identified Delap as a top target following internal discussions. The striker’s performances at Ipswich have attracted significant attention, making him one of the most in-demand forwards in the Championship.

United’s transfer team is well aware of Delap’s potential, with both chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox having worked closely with him at Manchester City. However, that connection may not be enough to secure his signature.

City’s Buy-Back Clause Poses a Problem

While United’s interest is strong, City’s ability to activate their buy-back clause presents a major obstacle. The Premier League champions may choose to re-sign Delap—either as part of their long-term plans or simply to sell him on for a higher fee.

Chelsea, Tottenham, and West Ham are also monitoring the situation, adding further competition for the young striker. With Ipswich still fighting relegation, a move before the winter window closes appears unlikely, meaning this transfer saga is set to continue into the summer.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Manchester United fans, this situation feels all too familiar. The club identifies a promising young talent, only for a transfer to be complicated by poor planning or external forces. In this case, it’s Manchester City’s buy-back clause that threatens to derail the deal before it even begins.

The bigger issue, however, is United’s continued struggle to secure long-term attacking solutions. While Delap is an exciting prospect, is he the answer to United’s problems? Or is this another example of the club targeting an easier, short-term option rather than making a definitive move for a proven goal scorer?

City’s potential involvement also raises questions about United’s transfer strategy. If they truly believe in Delap’s ability, will they be willing to outbid their rivals in the summer? Or will they once again find themselves missing out while others act decisively?

United’s attacking frailties remain glaringly obvious, and if they fail to secure a top forward in the next transfer window, fans may begin to wonder whether the club is learning from past mistakes—or simply repeating them.