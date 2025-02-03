Report: Spurs Assess Milan Star’s Fitness Before Possible Deal

Tottenham’s Transfer Pursuit: Okafor Move Under Discussion

Spurs Eye Okafor After Failed Leipzig Move

Tottenham Hotspur are actively searching for attacking reinforcements, and AC Milan’s Noah Okafor has emerged as a potential target. The 24-year-old winger had been set for a loan move to RB Leipzig, but a failed medical saw the deal collapse, leaving his future uncertain.

Spurs, along with West Ham, are now ‘in contact’ with Milan regarding a possible transfer, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport and relayed by TeamTalk. Initially, Milan were intent on selling Okafor, with the Leipzig deal structured as a loan with a €26m option to buy. However, following the setback, they may now be open to a short-term arrangement.

Postecoglou’s Attack-Minded Strategy

With Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his attacking options, Spurs have been actively exploring the market. The club recently attempted to secure Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, only for the young forward to reject the move. Now, attention has turned to Okafor, a player who possesses the pace and technical ability to fit into Postecoglou’s fluid attacking system.

Medical Concerns Cloud Potential Move

The primary issue surrounding Okafor is the failed medical that led to his RB Leipzig transfer breaking down. The exact nature of the problem has not been disclosed, but it remains a significant factor in any potential move. Tottenham will undoubtedly conduct their own thorough assessment before committing to any deal.

As the transfer window nears its conclusion, Spurs must decide whether to take a calculated gamble on Okafor or shift focus elsewhere.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The potential signing of Okafor raises concerns. While his technical attributes make him an intriguing option, the fact that a deal with Leipzig collapsed due to medical reasons cannot be ignored. Spurs supporters have seen past transfers disrupted by fitness concerns, and another high-risk signing could prove problematic.

Postecoglou’s desire for additional attacking options is understandable, especially after the failure to land Mathys Tel. However, the club must carefully weigh up the risks of investing in a player who has struggled to pass a medical. If Okafor’s injury history is extensive, Tottenham could find themselves with a player unable to contribute effectively.

There’s also the question of whether Okafor fits into the squad’s long-term plans. If Milan are only willing to agree to a loan move, is this a stopgap rather than a genuine solution? With Champions League ambitions in mind, fans would prefer a reliable, long-term addition rather than a short-term fix with lingering medical doubts.

Ultimately, Spurs fans will be hoping for a well-considered approach. If Okafor is fully fit, he could be a smart acquisition. But if doubts persist, Tottenham should be looking elsewhere.