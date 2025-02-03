Report: Chelsea Push for Man City Midfielder as Deadline Nears

Chelsea Target Man City’s Nico O’Reilly in Late Transfer Push

Blues Eye O’Reilly as Midfield Reinforcements Become a Priority

Chelsea are considering a late move for Manchester City midfielder Nico O’Reilly as they look to strengthen their midfield before the transfer deadline. With injuries affecting key players and potential departures still on the cards, Enzo Maresca’s side are actively exploring options in the final days of the window.

The Blues have long been searching for additional midfield depth, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo among their initial targets. However, with United standing firm on their £70m valuation, Chelsea appear to have turned their attention elsewhere.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are ‘working’ on a deal for O’Reilly but face obstacles in negotiations. “Chelsea keep working on new midfielder with enquiry made to Man City for 2005 born midfielder Nico O’Reilly,” Romano stated. “Man City don’t want to lose future control on the player — not an easy deal. Follows enquiry made for Mathis Amougou reported last week, still on list.”

Competition for O’Reilly’s Signature

The 19-year-old has impressed within Manchester City’s youth ranks but has struggled for first-team opportunities this season, featuring just six times in all competitions. Despite his limited game time, City remain reluctant to part ways with the talented midfielder without maintaining some level of control over his future.

Chelsea are not the only club monitoring O’Reilly, with Saint-Etienne’s Mathis Amougou also remaining on their shortlist. However, with time running out, Chelsea’s focus appears to be on securing a deal for the City prospect as a more immediate solution.

Midfield Depth an Urgent Concern for Chelsea

The need for midfield reinforcements has become increasingly apparent at Stamford Bridge. Romeo Lavia’s continued injury struggles have left Moises Caicedo carrying much of the responsibility in central midfield. Meanwhile, speculation persists over potential departures, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka linked with moves away.

Chelsea are pushing to bring in both a midfielder and a striker before the deadline. While O’Reilly represents a long-term investment, the Blues are also reportedly considering more experienced options to shore up the midfield in the immediate future.

City Hope to Avoid Another Cole Palmer Situation

One of the key considerations for Manchester City is ensuring that O’Reilly’s potential departure does not lead to regret down the line. The Premier League champions sanctioned Cole Palmer’s move to Chelsea last year, only to see the winger thrive at Stamford Bridge.

It remains unclear how much City would demand for O’Reilly in this window, but Chelsea must act quickly if they are to finalise a deal before Monday’s deadline. Meanwhile, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has also been linked with a move, though sources suggest Chelsea would have to pay a significant fee to secure his services before February 3.