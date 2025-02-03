Spurs Transfer Blow as Chelsea Defender Snubs Loan Move

Spurs’ Pursuit of Axel Disasi Ends as Defender Rejects Move

Defensive Reinforcements Prove Challenging for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur’s efforts to bolster their defensive options have taken a hit after Chelsea’s Axel Disasi rejected a proposed loan move to North London. Despite a full agreement between the two clubs, the Frenchman has opted against joining Ange Postecoglou’s side, leaving Spurs scrambling for alternatives in the final hours of the transfer window.

The club officially unveiled Kevin Danso earlier in the day, yet Postecoglou remains eager to add further defensive depth. Disasi, 26, had been made available by Chelsea, with both Tottenham and Aston Villa expressing interest. However, Chelsea were reluctant to strengthen Villa due to their status as direct competitors for Champions League qualification, making Spurs the preferred destination.

Disasi’s Decision Leaves Chelsea and Spurs in Limbo

Despite Chelsea’s willingness to sanction the move, Disasi declined the opportunity. According to Fabrizio Romano, “Tottenham have agreed loan deal with Chelsea for Axel Disasi, no buy option clause and loan fee included.” However, the journalist also confirmed, “Axel Disasi, not accepting Spurs bid… as he already agreed terms with Aston Villa. Chelsea have NO intention to negotiate with Villa as UCL spot competitors.”

🚨⚪️ Tottenham have agreed loan deal with Chelsea for Axel Disasi, no buy option clause and loan fee included. Axel Disasi, not accepting Spurs bid… as he already agreed terms with Aston Villa. ⚠️ Chelsea have NO intention to negotiate with Villa as UCL spot competitors. pic.twitter.com/JgzbRNrz24 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2025

This refusal places Disasi in an uncertain position. The 26-year-old has made just six Premier League appearances this season and is clearly not part of Enzo Maresca’s long-term plans. With Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, and Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of him in the pecking order, his immediate future remains unclear.

Chelsea, who had been demanding a substantial loan fee, must now reassess their options. Spurs, on the other hand, have no choice but to look elsewhere, as they remain intent on securing another central defender before the window slams shut.

Missed Opportunities in the Transfer Market

Disasi’s rejection is not the only defensive setback for Spurs. The club also attempted to sign AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, agreeing on a €25 million (£21m) deal with the Italian side, including additional bonuses. However, the England international turned down the opportunity to return to the Premier League.

While the exact reasoning behind Tomori’s refusal remains unknown, Tottenham’s struggles to secure Champions League football likely played a role in his decision. The North London side currently find themselves outside the top four, making it a less appealing destination for high-profile players.

Urgency in the Final Hours of the Window

With time running out, Spurs remain active in the market, not only in pursuit of another centre-back but also a striker. Postecoglou’s ambitions for a strengthened squad are evident, yet the difficulty in landing key targets suggests a challenging deadline day ahead.

As the clock ticks down, Tottenham must regroup quickly, ensuring they do not end the window empty-handed. The need for defensive reinforcements is pressing, and whether they can secure a suitable alternative before the deadline remains to be seen.