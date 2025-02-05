How To Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Can Arteta’s Side Overturn First-Leg Deficit?

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Can the Gunners Overturn a Two-Goal Deficit?

Arsenal face a monumental task tonight as they attempt to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon gave the Magpies a commanding advantage, leaving Mikel Arteta’s side with no margin for error at St James’ Park.

Confidence Growing in Arsenal’s Camp

Despite the uphill battle, Arsenal will take confidence from their recent 5-1 demolition of Manchester City. That emphatic victory not only bolstered morale but also showcased the attacking prowess needed to mount a comeback. Adding to their optimism is Newcastle’s faltering home form, with two consecutive defeats on Tyneside raising doubts about their ability to close out the tie.

Newcastle’s Strength on the Counter

Eddie Howe’s side, however, have proven themselves resilient in high-stakes fixtures. Isak and Gordon’s pace on the break could be key weapons, especially if Arsenal commit numbers forward in search of goals. Newcastle’s defensive discipline will be tested, but with Wembley on the horizon, expect a determined display.

Where to Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage begins at 7pm GMT, ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch via the Sky Go app.

A place at Wembley is at stake—will Arsenal complete a dramatic turnaround, or will Newcastle book their spot in the final?