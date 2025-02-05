Report: Galatasaray Could Revive Interest in Manchester United Midfielder Before February 11 Deadline

Casemiro’s Future: United Midfielder Facing Uncertain Exit Route

Manchester United’s midfield situation remains in flux, with Casemiro’s future at Old Trafford hanging in the balance. The Brazilian has seen his influence wane under Ruben Amorim, making just four Premier League appearances since November, with his last outing coming against Newcastle on December 30. Now, with United seeking to cut costs, his departure remains a real possibility – but the options are dwindling fast, report MEN.

Turkish Interest Offers a Last-Minute Escape

While the Saudi Pro League was previously touted as a likely destination, Al Nassr opted to invest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran instead, leaving Casemiro without a concrete move. The Saudi window has since closed, but a slim chance remains for the 31-year-old to leave Old Trafford this month.

“Galatasaray have previously held an interest in signing the midfielder, according to ESPN, and it is possible they may choose to revitalise that interest with options running out for Casemiro.”

The Turkish transfer window remains open until February 11, offering United an opportunity to cash in. Although English clubs can no longer make purchases from Turkey, they are still permitted to sell players, which could prove crucial as Ineos looks to trim the wage bill.

United’s Wage Structure and Squad Planning

With Marcus Rashford’s loan move to Aston Villa, Casemiro is now the club’s highest earner – an unenviable position given his limited playing time. His decline in importance under Amorim suggests United would be keen to move him on to create financial flexibility for future signings. However, as MEN Sport reports, “Rashford turned down a move to Turkey before joining Villa,” raising the question of whether Casemiro would even be open to such a switch.

Potential Outcomes for Casemiro

The midfielder’s options are limited. With no immediate Saudi interest, a potential move to Turkey might be his best chance to secure regular football. However, any deal would need to move quickly before the February 11 deadline, and Galatasaray’s level of interest remains unclear.

United and Amorim are left in a delicate balancing act. Keeping an unsettled, high-earning player on the books risks unnecessary disruption, but a lack of suitors may leave the club with little choice but to reintegrate Casemiro into the squad – at least until the summer.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Concerned United fans

Casemiro’s situation is a stark reminder of how quickly things change in football. From an indispensable midfield general to a fringe figure, his fall from prominence at United is surprising. While the club’s intent to cut costs is understandable, their inability to find him a suitable move could be costly.

United’s midfield lacks balance, and despite Casemiro’s decline, his experience could still be valuable. If a deal doesn’t materialise before February 11, Amorim might have to reconsider his stance and offer the Brazilian more game time – whether he wants to or not.