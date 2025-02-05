Could These Free Agents Be the Solution for Premier League Sides?

Premier League Free Agents: Who’s Still Available to Make an Impact?

The January transfer window may have slammed shut, but the transfer business never truly stops. Clubs can still dip into the free-agent market to plug gaps, reinforce squads, and find unexpected solutions before the season reaches its climax.

Free agents can be signed at any time, but they can only be registered if there is a space in a club’s Premier League squad of 25 players. Fulham recently took advantage of this flexibility, bringing back Willian after an injury crisis ruled out Harry Wilson. Meanwhile, the legendary Sergio Ramos, winner of 22 major honours during 469 appearances for Real Madrid, has been in talks with Monterrey in Mexico—proof that the free-agent market remains a thriving pool of experience and opportunity.

So, which players are still available, and could they be the missing piece for a club looking to salvage their season?

Decorated Veterans Looking for One Last Challenge

The hunt for experienced winners often leads to players with glittering CVs and bags of know-how. One such name is Marcelo, the former Real Madrid and Brazil left-back. Now 36, Marcelo departed Fluminense in November 2024, having returned home to help them win the Copa Libertadores a year earlier.

His brief stint with Olympiacos in 2022 yielded just ten appearances, but his pedigree is undeniable. A five-time Champions League winner, he boasts a wealth of elite-level experience, having lifted 25 trophies during a career spent navigating the unique pressures of playing for Madrid. Could he still offer something to a club in need of a seasoned winner?

Then there’s Diego Costa. The battle-hardened striker, once feared for both his goals and his combustible presence, is searching for club number 14. A former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid forward, Costa has slowed in recent seasons but remains a proven warrior on the pitch.

After a brief spell at Wolves in 2022–23, he moved to Brazil, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances for Gremio. Now 36, does he have one last stint left in him to ruffle Premier League defences?

Untapped Potential and Players Seeking Redemption

Not every free agent is a veteran clinging to one final opportunity—some are players still in their prime, searching for a fresh start. Ryan Kent is one such example.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Kent was highly rated as a youth but never cemented his place at Anfield. His career flourished at Rangers, where his dynamism and versatility made him a fan favourite. However, after a short-lived stint at Fenerbahce, which ended in mutual contract termination last October, the 28-year-old is once again looking for a club.

Capable of playing as a winger, midfielder, or secondary striker, Kent could prove a valuable addition to a Premier League club in need of attacking spark—or perhaps a Championship side pushing for promotion. A move to another league remains a possibility, too, given his previous experiences in Turkey, Germany, and Scotland.

Another intriguing name is Brandon Williams. At just 24, the former Manchester United full-back should be entering his prime, yet his career has stalled dramatically. After early promise at Old Trafford, loan spells at Norwich and Ipswich failed to reignite his trajectory.

Williams has not played a competitive match since featuring for Ipswich against QPR in December 2023. Now a free agent, he desperately needs a club willing to bet on his untapped potential.

Champions League Pedigree Up for Grabs

For clubs in need of experience, few free agents offer more than Serge Aurier. A Champions League finalist with Tottenham and a former PSG defender, Aurier has also played for Villarreal, Nottingham Forest, and Galatasaray.

At 32, he is still capable of operating at a high level, especially for a side in need of a dependable right-back with European experience. Aurier left Turkey last summer and remains on the market—will a club take a chance on his wealth of experience?

Another intriguing option is Rafinha, the younger brother of Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The 31-year-old Brazilian was once tipped for stardom at Barcelona but never quite reached his full potential.

After leaving PSG in 2022, Rafinha spent two years in Qatar with Al-Arabi before becoming a free agent. He still has plenty to offer in midfield and could be an asset to a club looking for a creative spark.

Africa Cup of Nations Winners Still on the Market

Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté remains without a club, despite being an experienced Premier League campaigner with over a decade of service for West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest.

A crucial part of Senegal’s AFCON-winning squad in 2022, Kouyaté, 35, brings leadership, defensive solidity, and versatility—capable of playing as a centre-back or defensive midfielder. Last year, he was linked with a move to Leeds United, but nothing materialised. Could a Premier League side battling relegation, or a Championship club eyeing promotion, make a move for him?

Another AFCON-winning free agent is Bouna Sarr. The right-sided player, who can operate as a full-back or winger, was once on Bayern Munich’s books but never truly established himself. Over four years, he made just 33 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, playing a limited role in their three title-winning campaigns.

His time at Bayern ended after he suffered an ACL injury in late 2023. Now fully fit, Sarr, 33, could be a smart addition for a Ligue 1 club, where he first made his name with Metz and Marseille.

European Final Hero Turned Basketballer

Among the more curious cases in free agency is Etienne Capoue. The former Tottenham and Watford midfielder was instrumental in Villarreal’s 2021 Europa League triumph over Manchester United, earning the man-of-the-match award in the final.

Yet, despite being capped by France and boasting an extensive CV—including 180 Premier League appearances—Capoue appears to have stepped away from football entirely. Spanish outlet Relevo reported in September that the 36-year-old had taken up basketball, playing for CB Jovens L’Eliana near Valencia.

Could a last-minute offer tempt him back to the pitch? Stranger things have happened in football.

Conclusion

The free-agent market remains an intriguing space, filled with both seasoned winners and players still seeking their defining career moments. Whether it’s a veteran like Marcelo or Costa offering experience, or an untapped talent like Brandon Williams searching for redemption, Premier League clubs still have options to bolster their squads before the final push of the season.

With injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion always a factor, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of these names make their return to English football in the coming weeks.