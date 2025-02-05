Future Star Chooses Tottenham Over Arsenal and Man City

Mason Melia: Tottenham Hotspur Beat Arsenal and Man City to Secure Rising Star

Teenage talent joins Spurs after impressing across the UK and Ireland

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the signing of Mason Melia, one of the most sought-after young forwards in British football, beating stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester City.

The 17-year-old arrives from League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic in a deal worth £1.5 million plus add-ons, signing a contract that keeps him at Spurs until 2031. However, due to Brexit regulations, he will not be eligible to move until January 2026, when he turns 18.

We're delighted to announce that we've reached an agreement with League of Ireland side @StPatsFC for the transfer of Mason Melia. The 17-year-old forward has agreed a deal that will run until 2031 and will join us in January, 2026. Welcome to Spurs, Mason 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur Academy (@Spurs_Academy) February 4, 2025

Record-breaking fee signals Melia’s potential

The transfer represents a landmark moment for the League of Ireland, comfortably surpassing the previous record fee for a domestic player, set when Liam Scales joined Celtic for £500,000 in 2021.

Melia has been making headlines since his senior debut at just 15 years old, marking the occasion with a goal. Interest in the teenager has been widespread, with reports from May 2024 indicating that nearly every Premier League club had been tracking him. Arsenal were particularly keen, while Manchester City previously had him on trial.

Proven performer despite his age

Despite his youth, Melia has already accumulated 54 senior appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic, scoring 10 goals. His development has not gone unnoticed at international level either, with the forward recently earning his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad.

Spurs strengthen youth ranks with multiple signings

Melia is one of four exciting young prospects to join Spurs on the same day. Tottenham also completed deals for Liverpool’s Luca Furnell-Gill, Manchester City’s Daniel Batty, and Chelsea’s Reiss Russell-Denney, further underlining their long-term vision for the club.