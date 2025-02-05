Goldbridge: Manchester United Fans Are Letting the Glazers Stay

Why the Glazers Won’t Leave Manchester United: Mark Goldbridge Speaks Out

Manchester United fans continue to face frustration under the ownership of the Glazer family, with little hope for change. In a recent episode of The United Stand, Mark Goldbridge delivered a passionate analysis of why the Glazers are likely to remain in charge and why United fans are failing to unite against them. Featuring raw insights and sharp criticism, Goldbridge and the community discussed the club’s ongoing struggles in the transfer market, internal divisions among supporters, and the financial mindset that is harming United’s competitiveness.

Fan Division is Allowing the Glazers to Stay

Goldbridge made it clear that Manchester United supporters are their own worst enemy when it comes to removing the Glazers. “We will never remove the Glazers,” he stated bluntly. “We will never change the course that we’re on, and that’s just the way it’s going to be because we are awful as a fan base at coming together and getting anything done.”

He criticised the presence of so-called “top reds” who prioritise their own status as fans over the collective goal of reclaiming the club. “There are too many people out there who want to be a top red rather than be a United red,” he argued. “I couldn’t give a toss if you’re a 90-year-old granny from Australia or a six-year-old from Canada. You’re part of the Man United family.”

This division within the fanbase, according to Goldbridge, plays directly into the Glazers’ hands. Without unity and a shared vision for change, the American owners remain in control with minimal resistance.

The Transfer Window Disaster

Goldbridge also highlighted Manchester United’s failure in the January transfer window as another example of how poor decision-making is costing the club. He took aim at fans celebrating that United did not pursue a deal for Tottenham’s latest signing, stating: “People are actually celebrating that we didn’t do the Tél deal and going, ‘Yeah, you know what, why should we be spending £10 million?’”

He mocked this financial mentality, pointing out the hypocrisy in fans suddenly defending the club’s reluctance to spend. “Oh, I forgot—you weren’t just a football fan, you’re an accountant now!” he said sarcastically. “You actually think it matters what we spend? Oh, so suddenly you’re an accountant now?”

For Goldbridge, the issue wasn’t about signing a specific player but rather about failing to strengthen the squad when it was obvious reinforcements were needed. “The choice was never between spending £10 million on Tél or nothing. The choice was to get an attacker in—we had 31 days to do it, and guess what? We did nothing.”

Financial Hypocrisy at the Club

One of Goldbridge’s biggest frustrations was the way financial decisions are being used to justify failure. He ridiculed fans who praised United for not spending in January, comparing it to the potential revenue the club could generate: “If we qualify for Europe, that’s £80 million coming into this football club. £10 million doesn’t look much now, does it?”

He accused the club’s leadership of prioritising financial caution over footballing ambition, warning that United is heading towards another disastrous season. “It’s risk—that’s what it is,” he stated. “But the Glazers don’t care about risk, they just care about squeezing every penny out of the club.”

The Future Under the Glazers

As the discussion unfolded, Goldbridge and the United Stand community raised several key concerns for the future. The lack of transfers, the failure to unite the fanbase, and the acceptance of mediocrity all point to one thing—the Glazers are not leaving anytime soon.

“If we don’t make Europe, then what for transfers?” one fan asked in the chat. Goldbridge agreed that failing to qualify for European competitions could have dire consequences. “And if we don’t make Europe, then what? Then we have even less money to spend, and the cycle continues.”

He wrapped up his thoughts with a scathing indictment of United’s leadership and the fans who refuse to challenge them: “You deserve what you’re going to get. You deserve the Glazers because you are actually celebrating failure.”

Mark Goldbridge’s latest analysis on The United Stand paints a grim picture for Manchester United’s future under the Glazers. With a divided fanbase, a failure to act in the transfer market, and a growing acceptance of mediocrity, the club remains stuck in a cycle of underachievement. Until fans unite and demand real change, the Glazers will continue to run the club on their terms, leaving supporters frustrated and powerless.