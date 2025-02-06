Kane’s Exit Clause Raises Questions for Bayern and Arsenal’s Transfer Plans

Harry Kane’s Bayern Clause and Its Impact on Arsenal’s Striker Plans

Harry Kane’s long-term future remains a hot topic, with fresh reports revealing a surprising clause in his Bayern Munich contract. According to BILD, the England captain has the option to return to the Premier League in 2026 for a heavily reduced fee of €65m (£54m). This revelation could have a knock-on effect on Arsenal’s own striker plans, as Bayern Munich are already considering replacements—one of whom is a key Gunners target.

Kane has excelled in Bavaria, with a remarkable 70 goals and 22 assists in just 72 appearances. But with Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record still within reach, speculation over a return to England has never faded. BILD states that Kane has a contractual clause allowing him to leave Bayern in the summers of 2025 or 2026 if activated in the preceding January transfer window.

While he did not trigger the clause this year, it remains an active option for the next two winter windows. If Kane does decide to return, Bayern’s pursuit of a new striker could impact Arsenal’s summer transfer strategy.

Bayern’s Interest in Arsenal Target Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal’s need for a top-class centre-forward is well documented, with the club pushing to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last month. However, the Bundesliga club were unwilling to sell mid-season, forcing Mikel Arteta’s side to delay their pursuit until the summer.

Now, BILD suggests Bayern Munich are also eyeing Sesko as a potential successor to Kane. “As mentioned, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is one of two confirmed Arsenal targets for the summer. But per BILD’s update on Kane, Bayern consider Sesko one of two worthy replacements if Kane does depart.”

The other name in contention is Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, who has been in prolific form in Portugal. Both strikers would command fees in the region of €70m, a sizeable investment but still significantly less than Kane’s wages at Bayern.

Arsenal’s Striker Search Intensifies

Arsenal’s failure to land a centre-forward in January frustrated many fans. The club explored several options, including an audacious £60m bid for Ollie Watkins, but Aston Villa refused to sell so late in the window.

Fabrizio Romano explained Arsenal’s struggles, saying: “Probably the most asked question of the deadline day: what are Arsenal going to do? What we can say is Arsenal considered several options, dream options like Benjamin Sesko, almost impossible options like Alexander Isak, who were never going to leave their clubs in January.”

Despite these setbacks, Arsenal remain committed to securing a top-class striker in the summer. However, Bayern’s emerging interest in Sesko complicates matters. If Arsenal want to secure the Slovenian forward, they may have to move quickly before the German giants step up their pursuit.

What Next for Kane and Arsenal?

While Kane’s immediate future remains in Munich, his long-term career path is less certain. If he chooses to return to England in 2026, there will undoubtedly be interest from several Premier League clubs. While a return to Tottenham would be an emotional homecoming, there is no guarantee Spurs would be in a financial position to compete for his signature.

For Arsenal, the challenge is clear. If they see Sesko as their ideal long-term No.9, they must act before Bayern Munich enter the fray. If they hesitate, history suggests Bayern will have no problem swooping in for their priority target.

As the summer window approaches, Arsenal’s ambitions rest on whether they can finally secure the striker they desperately need—or whether Bayern’s own transfer movements will derail their plans once again.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Arsenal, the latest update on Kane’s contract is intriguing but also a potential warning. While the England captain’s future is not directly linked to the Gunners, Bayern’s interest in Benjamin Sesko should set alarm bells ringing.

Arsenal have long admired Sesko, and with Gabriel Jesus struggling to provide the consistent goalscoring threat required to mount a sustained title charge, the RB Leipzig striker seems an ideal solution. However, Bayern’s ability to attract top forwards means Arsenal must be proactive, not reactive, in their pursuit.

For Bayern Munich, Kane’s contract clause is unlikely to be a major concern just yet. He remains one of the world’s best strikers and is delivering at an elite level. However, if he does decide to leave in 2026, having a clear plan in place will be crucial. Sesko or Gyökeres could be excellent replacements, but Bayern must ensure they do not leave their business too late.

Ultimately, Arsenal and Bayern could find themselves battling over the same targets in the coming years. Whether Arteta’s side can outmanoeuvre the Bundesliga champions in the transfer market remains to be seen.