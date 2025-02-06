Ange Postecoglou Confirms Van de Ven Absence for Liverpool Clash

Micky van de Ven Absence Adds to Tottenham’s Defensive Concerns

Tottenham’s defensive issues have deepened, with Ange Postecoglou confirming that Micky van de Ven will miss their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool. The Dutch defender, who only recently returned from a long hamstring layoff, has not suffered a fresh setback but is deemed not yet ready for the demands of Premier League-level intensity.

This news comes at a critical time for Spurs, who are already without Radu Dragusin due to a serious knee injury and remain without Cristian Romero. Van de Ven’s absence means Postecoglou must once again reshuffle his backline as his side prepares for a crucial period in the season.

Managing Van de Ven’s Return Carefully

Van de Ven made his long-awaited return to action last Thursday, playing 45 minutes in Tottenham’s Europa League clash against Elfsborg. It was his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury against Chelsea on December 8, a setback that sidelined him for seven weeks.

Postecoglou initially suggested that Van de Ven was being “kept on ice” with a view to making his full return this week. However, speaking ahead of Spurs’ trip to Anfield, the Australian manager explained why he decided to hold the defender back.

“He doesn’t feel like… he got through the game no problem, but we had a look at the figures towards the physical [side] you know, he does a lot more training and he got through it OK, but the Premier League’s a whole different beast.”

Postecoglou’s approach is understandable. The Dutchman’s pace and composure have been vital for Spurs this season, and risking another setback could be costly with key games still to come.

Defensive Reinforcements and Squad Depth

Tottenham’s injury crisis at centre-back has forced them to be cautious with Van de Ven’s recovery, especially with Dragusin out and Romero not yet fit to return. The addition of Kevin Danso in the January window provides some relief, but it is clear Postecoglou is planning for the long-term rather than rushing his key defender back.

“Hopefully we’re in the final of the Carabao Cup, hopefully we’re still in the FA Cup. I just don’t see the sense right now in risking that.”

Spurs’ ambitions stretch beyond domestic cup competitions, with European football resuming in a few weeks. Postecoglou is fully aware of the demands ahead and is prioritising a fully fit squad for the months to come.

“Having [new signing] Kevin [Danso] in is a massive bonus for us, so no he’s not, and he hasn’t re-injured the injury or anything like that, it’s just that I just feel we need to get more into him.”

Key Fixtures Without Van de Ven

The upcoming fixtures will test Tottenham’s defensive resilience. A trip to Anfield is always a daunting challenge, and without Van de Ven, Postecoglou will need to rely on alternative solutions at centre-back. The next few weeks could define Spurs’ season, and ensuring the Dutch defender returns fully fit could be the difference between success and disappointment.

With the Carabao Cup final and a crucial run of Premier League fixtures on the horizon, Tottenham will need to navigate this period carefully. If they can keep pace at the top of the table and remain competitive in all competitions, Van de Ven’s eventual return will provide a timely boost for the squad.