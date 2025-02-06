Liverpool predicted lineup for Spurs Carabao Cup match

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Predicted Lineup, Team News and Injury Updates for Carabao Cup

Key Player Absent as Liverpool Look to Overturn Deficit

Liverpool face Tottenham tonight in the decisive second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield. A narrow defeat in north London last month means Arne Slot’s side must come from behind if they are to book their place at Wembley. With home advantage and a near-full squad, confidence remains high within the camp.

However, the Reds will be without a crucial figure. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out after sustaining a knock during Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. The right-back asked to be withdrawn in that match, and his absence forces a change in the defensive setup.

Tactical Adjustments in Defence

Conor Bradley is the likely replacement for Alexander-Arnold. The young defender has impressed when called upon and will be tasked with keeping Tottenham’s attack at bay. Elsewhere, Slot has no fresh injury concerns, offering him flexibility in midfield and attack.

Returning Stars Provide a Boost

Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have all recently returned from injury, giving Liverpool greater depth ahead of a crucial fixture. Their availability could allow Slot to rotate his squad while maintaining intensity in key areas.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Injured: Alexander-Arnold

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thursday 6 February 2025

Venue: Anfield

TV channel & Live stream: Sky Sports, ITV