MAJOR Arsenal Injury blow with forward set for scan

Gabriel Martinelli Injury: Arsenal Forward Awaits Scan Results

Hamstring Concern for Martinelli After Newcastle Defeat

Arsenal’s attacking options have taken another hit as Gabriel Martinelli awaits scan results on a hamstring injury sustained during the Gunners’ Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle. The Brazilian forward was forced off in the first half of Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss at St. James’ Park, leaving Mikel Arteta with a fresh selection dilemma.

Martinelli signalled discomfort with his hamstring towards the end of the first half and immediately called to the bench. His withdrawal in the 37th minute saw Ethan Nwaneri introduced in his place. The 22-year-old is set to undergo a scan on Thursday to determine the severity of the issue.

Arteta’s Injury Concern Grows

“He (Martinelli) felt something, I think it was his hamstring and he wasn’t comfortable to continue,” said Arteta. “So we will have to have an MRI scan tomorrow to see the extent of the injury.”

With Bukayo Saka sidelined until March with a similar issue and Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the season following knee surgery, Arsenal’s forward line is looking increasingly stretched. The club made attempts to strengthen their attacking options during the January transfer window, but their efforts were unsuccessful, leaving Arteta frustrated.

Squad Faces Crucial Period

Following the Newcastle defeat, Arsenal have a brief respite before their next fixture. They return to action on February 15 with a trip to Leicester, giving the squad some valuable time to regroup. In the meantime, the team will travel to Dubai for warm-weather training, aiming to recharge ahead of their push in the Premier League and Champions League.

Arteta will be hoping for positive news from Martinelli’s scan, with Arsenal needing every available attacking asset as they approach a defining stage of the season.