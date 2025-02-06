Spurs face crucial selection calls for Carabao Cup showdown at Anfield

Spurs Predicted Lineup vs Liverpool: Team News and Injury Updates

Key Decisions for Postecoglou Ahead of Anfield Clash

Tottenham travel to Anfield for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final holding a slender 1-0 advantage from the first meeting in north London. Ange Postecoglou has significant selection dilemmas as injuries continue to shape his squad options for this crucial encounter.

Both Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel could make their Spurs debuts. With Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero not fit enough to start, Postecoglou must decide between Danso and Archie Gray to partner Ben Davies at centre-half. Radu Dragusin remains sidelined for the season with an ACL injury.

Attacking Options in Focus

Tel, signed on loan from Bayern Munich, is in contention for a place in the front three. However, Postecoglou has often preferred Dejan Kulusevski on the right in high-stakes matches, making it unlikely he disrupts the established pairing of Richarlison and captain Heung-min Son.

Midfield Selection Dilemma

The midfield battle for a starting place is fierce. Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are all in contention for three spots. Sarr may once again be used as an impact substitute, with Bentancur and Bissouma likely to start.

Spurs will be without key players, including Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Timo Werner, adding further complications to Postecoglou’s lineup choices.

Spurs are aiming to set up a final against Newcastle, with a chance to claim silverware in Postecoglou’s debut season.

Spurs Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence; Bentancur, Bissouma, Bergvall; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Injured: Van de Ven, Dragusin, Romero, Odobert, Udogie, Vicario, Johnson, Solanke, Werner

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Thursday 6 February 2025

Venue: Anfield

TV Channel & Live Stream: Sky Sports