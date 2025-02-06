United’s Lineup Shuffle: Key Changes This Friday

Manchester United’s FA Cup Challenge Against Leicester

Manchester United face a critical test in their upcoming FA Cup match against Leicester, but they’ll have to do so without several key players. The match, scheduled for 7pm GMT this Friday at Old Trafford, comes with a blend of setbacks and a glimmer of hope on the injury front.

United’s Injury Woes Deepen

In what can only be described as a significant blow to their ambitions, Manchester United will be without defender Lisandro Martinez for the crucial encounter. Martinez’s absence follows a distressing scene during United’s recent 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace, where he was carried off on a stretcher. Manager Ruben Amorim, visibly concerned, remarked on the incident, stating it looked like a “serious situation.”

The setbacks don’t stop there, as United will also miss the services of Jonny Evans and Mason Mount, both sidelined due to injuries. However, there’s a silver lining with the return of another defender. Luke Shaw, back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines, is easing into training. Although a boost, Shaw is not expected to jump straight into the fray, as the team remains cautious about his reintegration.

Predicted Lineup and Tactical Shifts

With key players out, Amorim is forced to rethink his strategy. The predicted starting XI for Manchester United:

Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Dalot, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mainoo, Diallo

Viewing Options for Fans

Fans eager to follow the action can tune into ITVX for live coverage of the game. The match presents an opportunity for Manchester United to regain some momentum in a season marred by injuries and tactical adjustments.

As they prepare to host Leicester, the atmosphere at Old Trafford will be one of cautious optimism. United’s resilience will be tested, but the FA Cup has always been a stage for dramatic turns and unexpected heroes.