Player Ratings: Dominant Liverpool Secure Wembley Spot with 4-0 Win Over Spurs

Liverpool Dominate Tottenham to Book Carabao Cup Final Spot Against Newcastle

Liverpool delivered a commanding performance at Anfield to overturn their first-leg deficit and secure a place in the 2025 Carabao Cup final, where they will face Newcastle United at Wembley. In a match where Tottenham struggled to cope with the Reds’ relentless pressure, Arne Slot’s side showcased their attacking flair and defensive solidity to cruise to a 4-0 victory on the night, progressing 4-1 on aggregate.

Early Pressure Sets the Tone for Liverpool

From the outset, Liverpool were intent on asserting their dominance. The home crowd, roaring in anticipation, witnessed their side erase Tottenham’s slender advantage within 30 minutes. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring after Mohamed Salah’s cross found its way to the far post, slotting calmly past Antonin Kinsky. Dominik Szoboszlai had already seen an earlier strike ruled out for offside, but it was clear that Liverpool were in no mood to leave their Wembley dreams to chance.

With the momentum firmly in their favour, Liverpool continued to push. Salah, as clinical as ever, extended the aggregate lead from the penalty spot after Darwin Nunez was brought down by Kinsky. The Egyptian showed no signs of nerves, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 2-0 on the night.

Tottenham Crumble Under Anfield Pressure

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs, already hampered by injuries, found themselves outclassed and outpaced. Even when Liverpool missed chances—Gakpo’s shot pushed onto the post and Ryan Gravenberch striking the upright—there was an air of inevitability about the outcome.

Szoboszlai eventually added Liverpool’s third, finishing off an incisive team move with 15 minutes to play. Tottenham’s only real chance came when Son Heung-min rattled the crossbar from a tight angle, but it was too little, too late.

Virgil van Dijk rounded off the scoring, glancing in a corner from Conor Bradley to cap off a perfect evening for the Reds. The Dutchman’s goal was emblematic of Liverpool’s dominance: composed, ruthless, and unrelenting.

Wembley Beckons as Liverpool Eye First Trophy of the Season

With this win, Liverpool set up a tantalising final against Newcastle United, who had dispatched Arsenal with ease in their semi-final. Slot will be eager to add his first trophy at Anfield, but Newcastle, under Eddie Howe, will be formidable opponents.

For Tottenham, this result highlights the work that still needs to be done. While Postecoglou has brought a new sense of identity and attacking verve to Spurs, this defeat exposes the defensive frailties and lack of squad depth that must be addressed.

Player Ratings

Liverpool

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher – 7/10

RB: Conor Bradley – 8.5/10

CB: Ibrahima Konate – 7.5/10

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 8.5/10

LB: Andrew Robertson – 7.5/10

CM: Ryan Gravenberch – 8/10

CM: Curtis Jones – 7.5/10

RM: Mohamed Salah – 9/10

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 9/10

LM: Cody Gakpo – 8.5/10

ST: Darwin Nunez – 8/10

Substitutes:

Diogo Jota (72’ for Nunez) – 6/10

Alexis Mac Allister (72’ for Jones) – 7/10

Harvey Elliott (82’ for Salah) – N/A

Luis Diaz (82’ for Gakpo) – N/A

Jarell Quansah (87’ for Van Dijk) – N/A

Manager: Arne Slot – 9/10

Tottenham

GK: Antonin Kinsky – 6.5/10

RB: Archie Gray – 5.5/10

CB: Kevin Danso – 5.5/10

CB: Ben Davies – 5/10

LB: Djed Spence – 6/10

CM: Yves Bissouma – 5/10

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur – 6/10

CM: Pape Sarr – 6/10

RW: Dejan Kulusevski – 5.5/10

ST: Richarlison – 6/10

LW: Son Heung-min – 6/10

Substitutes:

Mathys Tel (46’ for Richarlison) – 5.5/10

Lucas Bergvall (57’ for Sarr) – 6/10

Pedro Porro (57’ for Bissouma) – 6/10

Mikey Moore (82’ for Davies) – N/A

Manager: Ange Postecoglou – 5/10