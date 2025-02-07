Man Utd team news and predicted lineup for Leicester match

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs Leicester: FA Cup Selection Decisions

Injury Concerns for Manchester United Ahead of FA Cup Clash

Manchester United’s preparations for their FA Cup encounter with Leicester have been disrupted by significant defensive setbacks. Ruben Amorim will have to navigate the absence of key figures, including Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, in what is shaping up to be a challenging selection dilemma.

Martinez, who was stretchered off in United’s recent 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury. This blow is compounded by Shaw’s ongoing fitness issues. Although the England international had returned to training, Amorim confirmed: “One small issue in a different area from the last injury, so we’ll try to be careful with Luke.” As a result, he will not be risked for this crucial fixture.

Defensive Options Limited for Amorim

With three left-sided defenders unavailable—Shaw, Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia, who was sent on loan to PSV Eindhoven—United’s defensive structure requires adjustment. January signing Patrick Dorgu is expected to step in at left-back, making his debut for the club.

Adding to Amorim’s selection headache, both Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain unavailable due to injury. This forces the manager to rely on a reshuffled squad to secure progress in the competition.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs Leicester

Predicted XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, de Ligt; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes; Dalot; Diallo, Zirkzee, Garnacho

Injured: Martinez, Evans, Mount, Shaw

