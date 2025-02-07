£62m clause puts Wolves star at centre of summer transfer talks

Matheus Cunha’s Release Clause Sparks Transfer Interest

Wolves Forward Available for £62m This Summer

Wolverhampton Wanderers face a pivotal summer as Matheus Cunha’s newly revealed £62 million release clause opens the door for potential suitors. According to Daily Mail, the clause, which becomes active in the summer, is unrestricted—meaning any club can trigger it, regardless of European qualification status.

Cunha recently put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal, which initially appeared to cement his long-term future at Molineux. However, the inclusion of this release clause ensures speculation over his next move will persist.

Premier League Clubs on Alert

Several top-flight clubs have been monitoring Cunha’s progress, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest all expressing interest in the Brazil international. With no limitations on which teams can activate his clause, Wolves will face a difficult task in retaining their star forward if a serious offer arrives.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The revelation of Cunha’s release clause raises concerns about the club’s ability to hold onto key players. While securing a new contract was meant to provide stability, the open-ended nature of his buy-out clause means Wolves’ control over his future is limited.

A £62 million fee would represent a significant windfall, but replacing a player of Cunha’s calibre is no easy task. His ability to link play, create chances, and contribute goals has been integral to Wolves’ attack, and his departure could leave a major void.

The concern is not just about losing a player—it’s about the precedent this sets. If Wolves continue to include unrestricted release clauses, they risk becoming a stepping stone for talent rather than a club building towards sustained success.