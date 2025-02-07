Man Utd and Chelsea eyeing move to sign Palace forward

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s Future at Crystal Palace Sparks Interest

Premier League Giants Circling Mateta Amid Contract Uncertainty

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has found himself at the centre of a growing transfer saga, with TBR Football reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are among several clubs closely monitoring his situation. Despite his prolific form under Oliver Glasner, doubts remain over his long-term future at Selhurst Park.

Since Glasner took charge in February 2024, Mateta has been one of the Premier League’s most reliable goalscorers. With 26 goals in 41 appearances, he has outperformed many of the division’s established strikers. Only Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Cole Palmer, and Mohamed Salah have managed to outscore him in that timeframe.

Contract Talks Yet to Progress

Mateta’s contract was due to expire in less than 18 months before Palace activated a one-year extension, keeping him tied down until June 2027. However, this was merely a clause agreed when he initially joined from Mainz 05 for £9m in January 2022. The club are still pushing to secure a long-term deal, but negotiations have not progressed significantly.

As a result, interest in the Frenchman has intensified. TBR Football reports that seven Premier League clubs—including West Ham, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest—are keeping a close eye on developments. European heavyweights such as Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, and Marseille are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

For Crystal Palace fans, the prospect of losing Mateta is worrying. He has flourished under Glasner, becoming the club’s most reliable attacking outlet. His physical presence, ability to hold up play, and clinical finishing make him a valuable asset.

If Mateta does not commit to a long-term contract, Palace could find themselves in a precarious position. While his current deal runs until 2027, failing to secure a new agreement soon could see interest from top clubs turn into formal bids.

Palace supporters have seen this story before—star players performing well, only to be picked off by bigger clubs. While the club have ambitions to push further up the table, their ability to retain key figures like Mateta will be a strong indicator of their long-term strategy.

For now, fans will hope that the club can convince him to stay and continue leading the line at Selhurst Park.