Postecoglou concerned as Tottenham forward adds to injury woes

Postecoglou Concerned as Richarlison Injury Worsens Tottenham’s Woes

Richarlison’s Fitness Issues Continue to Frustrate Spurs

Ange Postecoglou admitted that Richarlison’s injury “didn’t look too good” after the Brazilian forward was forced off in Tottenham’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The latest setback adds to an already difficult season for the forward, who has struggled with persistent fitness issues.

This was only Richarlison’s sixth start across all competitions this season, with his campaign repeatedly disrupted by injuries. His night at Anfield ended prematurely after he pulled up while chasing the ball, signalling his frustration as he pounded the turf.

later confirmed: “It looks like his calf. It didn’t look too good after the game, so probably one to add to the list.”

Tottenham’s Attacking Options Dwindle

With Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, and Dominic Solanke also unavailable, Postecoglou’s options in attack are becoming increasingly limited. The Australian manager was forced to deploy Djed Spence in an advanced role during the second half, but Spurs struggled to create any real attacking momentum.

Mathys Tel, making his debut after arriving on loan from Bayern Munich, was introduced as Richarlison’s replacement. However, the teenager found it difficult to make an impact against Liverpool’s defensive duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Lacklustre Tottenham Exit Carabao Cup

Tottenham’s attacking frailties were exposed at Anfield, with the side failing to register a single shot on target. Any hopes of a Wembley final were dashed as Cody Gakpo levelled the tie in the first half, before Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Van Dijk ensured a comfortable passage for Liverpool to the final against Newcastle.

What Next for Spurs and Postecoglou?

With Richarlison’s injury adding to Tottenham’s growing list of absentees, Postecoglou will need to find solutions fast. Spurs’ attacking struggles have been evident in recent weeks, and without key forwards, their push for silverware could be further derailed.