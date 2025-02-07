Report: Man City ready to unleash fresh faces in FA Cup game

Man City Team News Ahead of FA Cup Clash with Leyton Orient

Squad Rotation Expected as Man City Face Lower League Opposition

Manchester City’s FA Cup journey continues this weekend as they prepare to face Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road. With a crucial Champions League knockout round play-off first-leg against Real Madrid looming, Pep Guardiola is expected to make sweeping changes to his team.

City’s last FA Cup outing saw them dismantle Salford 8-0, and a similar level of rotation could be in store. Stefan Ortega is likely to retain his spot in goal, particularly with Ederson still a doubt following his absence from the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. Meanwhile, John Stones and Josko Gvardiol are likely to be rested, with Abdukodir Khusanov and Rico Lewis stepping in to provide defensive cover.

New Signings Ready for Action

January signing Vitor Reis could be in line for his debut, while deadline day arrival Nico Gonzalez is eager to make an immediate impact. Speaking about his move from Porto, Gonzalez said: “I really want to play with the best midfielders in the world. I think when you play with these types of players, you become much better and enjoy it even more.”

His enthusiasm could see him included in a heavily rotated squad, as Guardiola balances minutes across his squad.

Attacking Options and Potential Changes

With Erling Haaland potentially rested, Omar Marmoush presents an alternative up front. Guardiola also has a range of attacking talent at his disposal, with Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne both pushing for recalls. Oscar Bobb, having recovered from a knee injury, may make his first competitive appearance of the season.

Given the fixture congestion ahead, City’s ability to balance their squad while maintaining their attacking identity will be key. Guardiola’s side are expected to dominate possession, using their depth to navigate a potentially tricky tie.

Predicted Man City XI vs Leyton Orient

Predicted XI: Ortega; Nunes, Khusanov, Akanji, Lewis; Nico, Gundogan; Savinho, De Bruyne, Grealish; Marmoush

Doubts: Ederson, Bobb

Injured: Dias, Rodri, Doku, Ake

Match Details: