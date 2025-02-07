Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool: FA Cup Preview, Latest Team News and Predicted XI

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool: FA Cup Clash Preview and Team News

Liverpool are set to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this Sunday, but manager Arne Slot will be navigating a few key selection challenges. The Reds head to Home Park with injuries forcing changes to the squad, while balancing the need to rotate ahead of a busy fixture list.

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold is confirmed to miss the trip to Plymouth and remains a doubt for the Merseyside derby against Everton next week. Slot addressed the situation in his pre-match press conference, stating, “No, I don’t think so yet. That’s going to be too early for him. Difficult to say [about the derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available.”

Slot emphasised the need to think long-term, adding, “We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him.”

Injury Concerns Force Line-Up Adjustments

Liverpool are also without Tyler Morton, who sustained a shoulder injury, ruling him out of Sunday’s fixture. This absence will likely lead to a midfield reshuffle. Slot is expected to rotate his squad against the Championship side, providing opportunities for some of the fringe players to step up.

The predicted XI for Liverpool features Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, and Kostas Tsimikas forming the back line. In midfield, James McConnell is likely to partner Alexis Mac Allister, while Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Luis Diaz could operate behind striker Darwin Nunez.

Plymouth Eyeing Cup Upset at Home Park

Plymouth Argyle, currently competing in the Championship, will look to capitalise on Liverpool’s injury woes and squad rotation. Home Park promises to be a vibrant venue, with the home fans eager to witness a potential FA Cup upset. Plymouth’s recent form in the Championship has been solid, and facing a rotated Liverpool side could give them the confidence to push for an unexpected result.

While Liverpool’s squad depth is formidable, the unpredictability of the FA Cup means Plymouth will fancy their chances. The atmosphere at Home Park will undoubtedly play a role, and if Plymouth can start strong, they could put the Reds under early pressure.

Key Details for the Match

The FA Cup tie kicks off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, 9 February 2025, at Home Park, Plymouth. Fans can catch the match live on ITV and STV, with comprehensive coverage of this intriguing encounter.

Liverpool’s focus will be on progressing to the next round while managing player fitness ahead of a packed schedule. However, Plymouth Argyle will be determined to make their mark in this classic FA Cup fixture.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; McConnell, Mac Allister; Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz; Nunez

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Morton

Kick-off: 3pm GMT, Sunday 9 February 2025

Venue: Home Park, Plymouth

TV Coverage: ITV, STV