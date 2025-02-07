Report: Liverpool Ready to Sign Barcelona Star in Cut-Price Deal

Slot Eyes Frenkie De Jong After Zubimendi Snub

Liverpool’s summer transfer plans have taken a dramatic turn. After the collapse of a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, manager Arne Slot has now set his sights on Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong. According to Caught Offside, the Reds are poised to capitalise on Barcelona’s financial difficulties and could land the Dutch midfielder for a bargain fee of €35m (£29.3m).

Slot’s Impressive Start Shapes Transfer Strategy

Slot’s cautious approach in the transfer market has paid dividends. Federico Chiesa remains his only major signing, but the potential addition of De Jong could signal a shift in strategy.

De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, has made 234 appearances for the Catalan giants. However, under new manager Hansi Flick, the 27-year-old has found himself increasingly sidelined. With just 18 months left on his contract and wage negotiations stalling, Barcelona appear ready to offload him for a cut-price fee.

De Jong vs. Zubimendi: A Tactical Adjustment

Liverpool had been hopeful of securing Zubimendi’s services, but the Spanish midfielder is now reportedly close to joining Arsenal. This development has forced Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes to reconsider their options. De Jong’s versatility and experience could offer a different dynamic to Liverpool’s midfield, complementing the youthful energy of players like Ryan Gravenberch.

Angelo Stiller: A Backup Plan in Motion

While De Jong remains the primary target, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller. The 23-year-old German has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and fits Liverpool’s transfer policy of signing young, developing talents. Stiller’s contract includes a €40m (£33.5m) release clause, making him a viable alternative should the De Jong deal fall through.

Interestingly, Stiller has also been linked with Barcelona as a potential replacement for De Jong, highlighting the interconnected nature of this summer’s transfer window. However, Liverpool’s financial position and Slot’s persuasive influence may give them the upper hand.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Liverpool fan’s perspective, the potential signing of Frenkie De Jong is both exciting and intriguing. While missing out on Zubimendi stings, De Jong’s pedigree cannot be understated. His ability to control the tempo of a game and his experience in high-pressure situations make him an ideal candidate to slot into Liverpool’s midfield.

There’s also a sentimental angle here—bringing a Dutch player to work under Arne Slot could revive memories of Liverpool’s successful partnerships with players from the Netherlands. And let’s not forget the financial aspect. Securing a player of De Jong’s calibre for under £30m is a steal in today’s market.

That said, fans will be cautious. De Jong’s recent form at Barcelona has been inconsistent, and there’s always the risk that he might not adapt quickly to the Premier League’s physicality. However, Slot’s track record so far suggests he knows exactly how to integrate new signings into his system.

As for Angelo Stiller, while he might not have the star power of De Jong, his potential and age make him a smart investment for the future. Either way, Liverpool’s midfield looks set for an exciting summer reshuffle.