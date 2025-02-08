Premier League Rivals Complicate Liverpool’s Pursuit of Bundesliga Talent

Liverpool’s Transfer Conundrum: Jamie Gittens and Bundesliga Targets in Focus

Gittens’ Rise at Dortmund Sparks Premier League Interest

It’s difficult to imagine Liverpool looking to add yet another left winger to their ranks in the next transfer window. Yet, reports indicate that the Reds have been impressed with what they’ve seen from Jamie Gittens at Borussia Dortmund this term. Who can blame them, given that the Englishman has already plundered seven goals and four assists in 20 Bundesliga appearances in 2024/25?

However, there’s every suggestion that the Merseysiders will have their work cut out to land his signature this summer. Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to be in the transfer race for his services. The financial realities attached to Dortmund mean they are constantly at risk of losing top talent to Europe’s elite.

“We have to keep an eye on Jamie Gittens. If Dortmund doesn’t reach the Champions League, I think they will have to sell him,” Christian Falk told CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

Bundesliga: A Transfer Battleground on the Horizon

The Bundesliga looks set to become a major transfer battleground in the coming months. And now, the latest star to come off the BVB production line appears to be Gittens – almost certainly so should the German side fail to secure their future in the Champions League this year.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Gittens complicates matters. “Bayern are interested, though I’m not sure if they would be prepared to spend their money on him. If they manage to sell Tel – and don’t move for Nkunku – there’s a chance. Otherwise, it’ll be difficult!” Falk added.

Gittens isn’t the only Bundesliga player catching the Premier League’s eye. Mathys Tel’s performance on loan at Ange Postecoglou’s struggling Tottenham side could spark further interest, while Xavi Simons is certain to attract offers, with RB Leipzig effectively positioning him in the shop window despite his recent move from PSG this January.

Liverpool’s Midfield Depth Could Halt Gittens Pursuit

Whether either option will appeal to Liverpool, who find themselves well-stocked with attacking midfielders and left-sided wingers, however, is up for debate. Arne Slot’s side may be wary of overloading their squad, especially when other areas of the pitch demand more urgent reinforcements.

Competition from Rivals Could Complicate Transfers

The presence of Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Gittens’ signature could drive up his price, making negotiations more challenging. While Liverpool’s interest is clear, they may need to weigh the financial implications against the tactical necessity of signing another left winger.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Expectant Liverpool fans will be watching this situation unfold with mixed feelings. On one hand, Gittens’ impressive stats at Dortmund – seven goals and four assists in just 20 appearances – suggest he could add a new dimension to Liverpool’s attack. But with the squad already brimming with talented wingers, is this the right move?

Liverpool supporters might question whether resources should be directed elsewhere. Defensive reinforcements or a dynamic central midfielder could arguably provide more balance to the squad. With Arne Slot now at the helm, fans will be eager to see how he prioritises squad depth and addresses any gaps.

Competition from Premier League rivals could also be a sticking point. Chelsea and Manchester United’s involvement could inflate Gittens’ price, making fans sceptical about entering a bidding war for a position that isn’t an immediate priority.

Ultimately, Liverpool fans will be expectant yet cautious, hoping that any transfer decisions made this summer align with the team’s broader tactical needs and long-term ambitions.