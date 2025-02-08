Brighton vs Chelsea: How to Watch the FA Cup Clash Live

Chelsea’s journey in the FA Cup continues tonight with a pivotal clash against Brighton at the Amex Stadium. The Blues, once surprise contenders in the Premier League title race before Christmas, now find themselves battling for consistency and silverware under Enzo Maresca. With their league form faltering, the FA Cup offers a crucial opportunity to end the season on a high. However, standing in their way is a resilient Brighton side eager to make their mark in the competition.

How to Watch Brighton vs Chelsea

For those eager to follow the action, the match will be broadcast live on ITV4, which is free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 7:15pm GMT, ahead of the 8pm kick-off. Fans can also stream the match live via ITVX, ensuring they won’t miss a moment of what promises to be a tightly contested FA Cup clash.

For real-time updates and expert analysis, Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog will provide comprehensive coverage, with Malik Ouzia reporting live from the Amex Stadium.

High Stakes for Both Teams

For Chelsea, the FA Cup represents more than just another trophy—it’s a chance to regain confidence and salvage a season that’s teetering on the brink of disappointment. With Premier League ambitions fading, lifting the FA Cup could offer a silver lining for Maresca’s debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton, meanwhile, will view this fixture as an opportunity to build on their recent successes and continue their rise in English football. De Zerbi’s team have shown they can mix it with the best, and knocking out a side like Chelsea would further cement their growing reputation.

With both teams having plenty to prove, tonight’s encounter at the Amex is set to be a fascinating battle. Chelsea’s ability to overcome their away-day struggles and Brighton’s hunger to cause an upset will define this FA Cup tie.