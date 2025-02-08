Manchester United Could Land Jan Oblak for Bargain Fee This Summer

Manchester United Target Jan Oblak in Summer Goalkeeper Overhaul

Manchester United are once again in the market for an elite goalkeeper, with Atlético Madrid’s Jan Oblak emerging as a prime candidate. As reported by Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils are poised to make a serious move for the 32-year-old shot-stopper, seeing him as a potential solution to their ongoing issues between the posts.

United’s pursuit of Oblak comes amid growing concerns over the performances of André Onana, whose high-profile errors have left fans and management questioning his long-term future at Old Trafford. With Ruben Amorim now at the helm, the club is expected to undergo a significant reshuffle, and a new goalkeeper appears to be a top priority.

United Ready to ‘Attack’ for Oblak’s Signature

According to Todo Fichajes, “United are supposedly ready to ‘attack’ for Oblak’s signing ahead of next season, having long been admirers of the 32-year-old.” Despite Oblak’s €103 million (£85.9m) release clause, reports suggest that United could secure his services for a much lower fee, with Atlético Madrid potentially willing to accept an offer in the region of €25-30 million (£25m).

Atlético are preparing for a summer overhaul, and Oblak, despite his status as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, is reportedly open to a new challenge. United’s interest is timely, offering the Slovenian a platform to prove himself in the Premier League while providing the Red Devils with the experienced, dependable presence they currently lack in goal.

Oblak, who is seeking “one last challenge” in his career, could see United as the perfect destination. The report notes that “United made contact for Oblak in January, but he did not want to entertain such talks as he is hoping to win the Spanish title with Atleti before joining a new club in the summer.”

Competition from Saudi Pro League Looms

While Manchester United’s interest in Oblak is strong, they are not alone in the race for his signature. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are reportedly keen on the 6ft 2in goalkeeper, offering lucrative financial packages far beyond what United can provide. However, the allure of playing at the highest level of European football could sway Oblak towards Old Trafford.

The challenge for United will be balancing financial prudence with ambition. While Oblak’s experience and pedigree are undeniable, the club must also consider the long-term implications of investing in a 32-year-old goalkeeper.

Should United Opt for Youth Instead?

While Oblak represents a proven, world-class option, some within the club might argue for a younger alternative. Porto’s Diogo Costa, at just 25 years old, is already making waves at the highest level and could be a more sustainable investment for the future.

However, as Todo Fichajes points out, “United will need to pay big money to win the race for Costa,” and with other transfer priorities looming—such as strengthening the attack with targets like Harry Kane or Matheus Cunha—the club may find Oblak to be the more cost-effective solution.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

The prospect of signing Jan Oblak is both exciting and perplexing. On one hand, Oblak’s arrival would bring immediate stability to a position that has been under scrutiny since David de Gea’s departure. His experience, commanding presence, and consistency could provide the defensive assurance United have sorely missed this season.

However, there are valid concerns about the club’s approach. Is investing in a 32-year-old the right move when younger, long-term options like Diogo Costa are available? Fans will remember the club’s past struggles with ageing players brought in for short-term fixes. While Oblak could offer two or three high-quality seasons, the need for a sustainable, long-term solution cannot be ignored.

Moreover, questions linger over why Atlético Madrid would part with one of their prized assets at a reduced fee. Is Oblak still at his peak, or are there underlying issues that United may inherit?

Ultimately, Oblak’s signing would represent a calculated risk—one that could either solidify United’s defence or become another chapter in the club’s ongoing search for post-Ferguson stability.