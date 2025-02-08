Tottenham’s Predicted Line-Up as They Face Aston Villa in FA Cup

Tottenham Face Aston Villa with Mounting Injury Concerns: Predicted XI and Team News

Tottenham Hotspur head to Villa Park on Sunday with hopes of salvaging their FA Cup campaign, but their chances are overshadowed by a mounting injury crisis. Having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a crushing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, Spurs will be desperate to avoid another early cup exit. However, with 11 first-team players sidelined, Ange Postecoglou faces one of his toughest tests yet.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid season under Unai Emery and will be eager to capitalise on Spurs’ depleted squad. The fourth-round FA Cup tie promises to be a compelling contest, but Tottenham’s injury list could tip the scales in the home side’s favour.

Tottenham’s Injury Crisis Deepens

The biggest blow for Tottenham ahead of this fixture is the loss of Richarlison, who picked up a calf injury during the first half at Anfield on Thursday. The Brazilian striker, visibly emotional after the setback, adds to an already lengthy list of absentees. Postecoglou confirmed the severity of the situation, stating that Richarlison was “emotional” following his latest injury, which comes at a critical juncture in Spurs’ season.

Tottenham will also be without key players such as Cristian Romero, James Maddison, and Micky van de Ven, all of whom have been instrumental in Spurs’ campaign. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and winger Brennan Johnson are also ruled out, further depleting Spurs’ options in key areas.

With Dominic Solanke and Richarlison both unavailable, Postecoglou may turn to new signing Mathys Tel to lead the line. The French forward made his debut in the defeat to Liverpool and could be handed his first start, as Dane Scarlett is cup-tied for this fixture.

New Signings Offer Hope Amidst Absences

Despite the injury setbacks, there is some optimism with the introduction of Spurs’ January signings. Kevin Danso, who also made his debut at Anfield, is expected to retain his spot in the starting XI, offering some much-needed stability at the back.

Mathys Tel, brought in to bolster the attacking options, showed flashes of promise during his brief cameo and could play a significant role at Villa Park. With Solanke and Richarlison sidelined, Tel will likely be supported by Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min in attack, with the latter’s experience vital in navigating such a high-stakes fixture.

Postecoglou’s midfield options remain relatively intact, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, and Lucas Bergvall expected to start. However, the backline will once again rely on makeshift solutions, with Pedro Porro and Djed Spence filling in as full-backs alongside Danso and Ben Davies in central defence.

Tottenham Predicted XI vs Aston Villa

Here’s how Tottenham are expected to line up at Villa Park:

Goalkeeper:

Antonin Kinsky

Defence:

Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies, Djed Spence

Midfield:

Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall

Attack:

Dejan Kulusevski, Mathys Tel, Son Heung-min

With so many absentees, the onus will be on Tottenham’s available senior players to step up. Son’s leadership and experience in cup competitions will be crucial, while Kulusevski’s creativity could provide the spark Spurs desperately need.