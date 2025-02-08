Player Ratings: De Bruyne Strikes Late to Secure FA Cup Win for Manchester City

Manchester City Edge Past Leyton Orient in Hard-Fought FA Cup Victory

Manchester City were made to work far harder than expected for their place in the FA Cup fifth round, overcoming a spirited Leyton Orient side 2-1 at Brisbane Road. Despite fielding a strong lineup, Pep Guardiola’s side were given a scare by their League One opponents, who showcased resilience, discipline, and moments of individual brilliance that belied their underdog status.

While City ultimately emerged victorious, thanks to goals from Rico Lewis and Kevin De Bruyne, the encounter served as a timely reminder of the FA Cup’s enduring magic—where even the most formidable sides can find themselves tested by teams several tiers below.

Early Shock as Leyton Orient Stun City

The FA Cup has long been a breeding ground for giant-killing narratives, and Leyton Orient nearly added another chapter to that storied history. The home crowd was sent into raptures in the first half when Jamie Donley’s audacious long-range lob clattered against the crossbar, rebounding off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and into the net. While it was officially recorded as an own goal, Donley’s vision and execution deserved the plaudits.

City, uncharacteristically rattled, struggled to impose their usual rhythm. Bernardo Silva came closest to levelling the score before the break, but Donley was once again the hero for Orient, clearing the Portuguese midfielder’s effort off the line. Omar Marmoush also tested Orient’s goalkeeper, Josh Keeley, but the League One side held firm, taking a surprising 1-0 lead into the interval.

City’s Response and De Bruyne’s Rescue Act

After the break, Manchester City’s superior quality began to tell. Just ten minutes into the second half, Rico Lewis’s speculative effort from distance took a fortuitous deflection off substitute Abdukodir Khusanov, wrong-footing Keeley and bringing the visitors level.

City continued to press, with James McAtee striking the post as the pressure mounted. However, it was Kevin De Bruyne, introduced in the 72nd minute, who eventually spared City’s blushes. The Belgian maestro latched onto a perfectly weighted through ball from Jack Grealish, delicately prodding past Keeley to give City the lead with just minutes remaining.

Though not as comfortable as Guardiola would have liked, particularly with a Champions League clash against Real Madrid on the horizon, City’s ability to dig deep and secure victory demonstrated their resilience.

Leyton Orient Leave with Heads Held High

While City progressed, Leyton Orient emerged from the contest with immense credit. Their defensive organisation, combined with moments of individual brilliance, made life uncomfortable for the Premier League champions. Donley’s performance, both in attack and defence, epitomised Orient’s spirited approach.

City may have secured their spot in the FA Cup fifth round, but Leyton Orient’s display ensured they left Brisbane Road with their heads held high, having given one of the world’s best teams a genuine scare.

Player Ratings

Manchester City

GK: Stefan Ortega – 7.0/10

RB: Rico Lewis – 8.2/10

CB: Vitor Reis – 6.7/10

CB: Ruben Dias – 6.7/10

LB: Nico O’Reilly – 7.6/10

DM: Nico Gonzalez – 5.9/10

DM: Ilkay Gundogan – 7.9/10

RW: Savinho – 7.1/10

AM: James McAtee – 6.8/10

LW: Jack Grealish – 8.1/10

ST: Omar Marmoush – 7.5/10

Substitutes:

Bernardo Silva (22′ for Gonzalez) – 6.6/10

John Stones (46′ for Dias) – 6.6/10

Abdukodir Khusanov (46′ for Reis) – 7.7/10

Kevin De Bruyne (72′ for O’Reilly) – 7.1/10

Phil Foden (72′ for McAtee) – 6.1/10

Manager: Pep Guardiola – 7.5/10