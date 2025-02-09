How to Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool for Free in Today’s FA Cup Fourth Round

Plymouth vs Liverpool: Where to Watch Today’s FA Cup Fourth Round Clash for Free

Liverpool Continue Their Hunt for Silverware

Liverpool travel to Home Park this afternoon to face Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round, with their ambitions for a domestic treble still firmly intact. After dispatching Tottenham 4-1 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-final, Arne Slot’s side are in strong form. However, with a crucial Merseyside Derby against Everton looming, Slot may rotate his squad to balance fitness and form, trusting in the depth of his team to see off the Championship side.

Plymouth’s Momentum and FA Cup Pedigree

While Liverpool are clear favourites, Plymouth have shown they are no pushovers in this competition. Their third-round victory over Premier League side Brentford highlighted their resilience and tactical discipline. Facing arguably the best team in England right now, Plymouth will be eager to test themselves against elite opposition and possibly add another Premier League scalp to their FA Cup journey.

Rotation vs Risk: Slot’s Balancing Act

The challenge for Slot is deciding how much rotation is prudent. The fixture calendar is unrelenting, but complacency in the FA Cup has punished bigger teams before. Plymouth will be motivated, the crowd will be behind them, and Liverpool will need to maintain focus to avoid an unexpected early exit.

How to Watch Plymouth vs Liverpool for Free

TV Channel: The match will be shown live on ITV1, free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 2:15pm GMT with a 3pm kick-off.

Live Stream: UK viewers can stream the match for free on ITV’s streaming service.

With Liverpool chasing silverware on multiple fronts, this FA Cup tie promises to offer more than just the usual David vs Goliath narrative.