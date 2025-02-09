Manchester United ‘Want to Sign’ 23-Goal Serie A Striker This Summer – Report

Manchester United Target Serie A Star Mateo Retegui After Stunning Season

Manchester United are setting their sights on Serie A sensation Mateo Retegui, following his remarkable goal-scoring run for Atalanta. As reported by Fichajes, the 25-year-old Italian forward has “exploded” this season, netting an impressive 23 goals in just 33 appearances. His standout performance came with a four-goal masterclass in Atalanta’s 5-0 demolition of Hellas Verona, a display that has undoubtedly intensified interest from Old Trafford.

United manager Ruben Amorim is eager to bolster his attacking options, with concerns lingering over the current striker duo of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. While Zirkzee has shown signs of adaptation after a rocky start, Hojlund has struggled to make a significant impact, scoring just twice in 19 Premier League matches.

Competition for Retegui Heats Up

Securing Retegui’s signature won’t be straightforward. Manchester United face stiff competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom are reportedly monitoring the Atalanta star closely. Atalanta, having only recently acquired Retegui from Genoa for €28 million (£23.3 million) last August, are in a strong negotiating position. With his contract running until June 2028, any potential suitor will need to present a compelling offer to “lure” him away from Bergamo.

The potential for a bidding war could see Retegui’s price soar, as his rapid rise and consistent scoring have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards. Given Atalanta’s investment and his current form, United will need to weigh the financial implications carefully.

Amorim’s Broader Striker Search

While Retegui tops the list, Amorim is casting a wide net in his search for a prolific No 9. The Portuguese tactician is reportedly keen on reuniting with Viktor Gyokeres, his former star at Sporting CP. Gyokeres has continued to impress in Portugal, and his familiarity with Amorim’s system could make him an attractive option.

Another name on United’s radar is Victor Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. Osimhen’s dynamic play and proven goal-scoring ability in Serie A make him a compelling candidate, though his availability remains uncertain.

In contrast, the rumoured pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer has raised eyebrows. While the Everton striker might offer depth, his recent injury record and inconsistent form suggest he may not be the solution to United’s attacking woes. “Calvert-Lewin might have run down his Everton contract, but he would not solve Amorim’s issues in front of goal,” Fichajes notes.

Potential Departures and Squad Reshuffle

United’s transfer activity isn’t limited to incoming players. Joshua Zirkzee’s future at the club remains uncertain, with reports suggesting a possible swap deal involving Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz. Juventus manager Thiago Motta is reportedly keen to reunite with Zirkzee, while United are “keeping an eye” on Luiz’s situation.

Marcus Rashford’s future also hangs in the balance. After a failed move to Barcelona, due to concerns from key players over the financial outlay, Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan. Unai Emery’s side hold a £40 million option to sign him permanently this summer. Whether United will attempt to reintegrate Rashford or allow him to move on remains to be seen.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, the pursuit of Mateo Retegui offers a glimmer of hope for a squad desperate for a clinical finisher. Retegui’s form in Serie A suggests he could be the answer to United’s goal-scoring struggles, especially considering Hojlund’s underwhelming season and the inconsistency of Zirkzee.

However, fans might be cautious. The fierce competition from Arsenal and PSG could drive up the price, and there’s always a risk that success in Serie A doesn’t automatically translate to Premier League dominance. But Retegui’s physicality and composure in front of goal seem well-suited to English football.

Supporters will also be keen to see how Amorim balances the pursuit of Retegui with other targets like Gyokeres and Osimhen. While Gyokeres offers familiarity, and Osimhen brings proven pedigree, Retegui represents a fresh, exciting prospect who could lead the line for years to come.

One thing is clear—United fans won’t be thrilled by the idea of Calvert-Lewin leading the charge. “We need a striker who can deliver 20+ goals a season, not another injury-prone gamble,” many will argue. The focus should remain on securing a player like Retegui, who has already demonstrated that kind of output.

In the end, bringing Retegui to Old Trafford could signal a new chapter for United’s attack—but only if the club moves decisively and secures his signature ahead of their European rivals.