Manchester United ‘Discussing’ Move to Sign £45m Former Man City Midfielder – Report

Manchester United and Juventus Considering Bold Swap Deal for Summer Flops

Manchester United and Juventus are reportedly in discussions over a sensational swap deal involving summer flops Joshua Zirkzee and Douglas Luiz. According to Football Transfers, both clubs are exploring the possibility of exchanging their underperforming stars ahead of the summer transfer window.

Zirkzee, who joined Manchester United from Bologna for €42.5 million last summer, and Luiz, who arrived at Juventus in a €50 million deal from Aston Villa, have both failed to live up to expectations at their respective clubs. This potential deal could offer both players a fresh start while addressing key squad needs for both sides.

Zirkzee’s Struggles at Old Trafford

Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations following a standout season in Serie A, where he was often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 23-year-old striker made an immediate impact by scoring on his Premier League debut against Fulham. However, his form quickly dipped, and it took him months to find the net again.

Despite his promising start, Zirkzee has struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity and has played sporadically under new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. His lack of consistency and inability to maintain his Serie A form have made him a frustrating figure for the United faithful.

Douglas Luiz’s Turin Nightmare

Douglas Luiz’s move to Juventus was one of the more perplexing deals of last summer. Juventus secured the midfielder for €50 million, along with the additions of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Aston Villa. Despite being one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders the previous season, Luiz has been a shadow of his former self in Serie A.

Luiz has faced criticism for his poor performances and has struggled to secure a regular spot in the Juventus starting lineup. Fitness issues have further hampered his ability to make an impact, leaving him well down the pecking order under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Mutual Interests Could Seal the Deal

United’s pursuit of Luiz is driven by their need for a dynamic central midfielder. Despite his struggles in Turin, Luiz’s past performances in the Premier League suggest he could thrive under the right conditions. Conversely, Juventus are keen to reinforce their attack, especially with Dusan Vlahovic likely to depart in the summer.

Zirkzee’s prior success under Juventus manager Thiago Motta at Bologna could be the key to reigniting his career. The Dutch striker was instrumental in Bologna’s surprise qualification for the Champions League last season, contributing 12 goals and seven assists. Standing at 6ft 4in, Zirkzee’s ability to hold up play and involve teammates was a hallmark of his game in Italy.

Tuttosport suggests that while both clubs attempted to sign each other’s players during the January window, talks fell through. However, the upcoming summer window could be the perfect opportunity for both sides to finalise a swap that benefits all parties involved.

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, this potential swap deal is both intriguing and concerning. Joshua Zirkzee’s failure to adapt to the Premier League has been disappointing, but swapping him for Douglas Luiz feels like a gamble. Luiz was exceptional at Aston Villa, but his disastrous stint at Juventus raises questions about whether he can regain that form in the demanding environment of Old Trafford.

Moreover, while United desperately need midfield reinforcements, trading away a young striker like Zirkzee—who has shown flashes of brilliance—could backfire if he rediscovers his form in Serie A. The thought of Zirkzee thriving under Motta while Luiz struggles in Manchester is a scenario fans will dread.

On the other hand, if Luiz can return to his Premier League best, he could provide the stability and creativity United’s midfield has been lacking. This swap has the potential to be a masterstroke or a massive misstep, and fans will be watching closely to see how it unfolds.