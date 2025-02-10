Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle Resurgence Dims Hopes of Serie A Return

Sandro Tonali’s Resurgence at Newcastle United: Why a Serie A Return Seems Unlikely

A Bright Start Derailed by Suspension

Sandro Tonali’s £55million switch from AC Milan to Newcastle United in July 2023 was met with high expectations. The 24-year-old Italian midfielder made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut during a dominant 5-1 victory over Aston Villa. However, his promising start was abruptly halted when he received a 10-month suspension in October 2023 for breaching Italian betting regulations. This suspension sidelined him for the remainder of his debut season and ruled him out of Euro 2024.

Tonali’s Triumphant Return to the Pitch

Tonali made his much-anticipated return against Nottingham Forest in August, quickly re-establishing himself as a key player in Eddie Howe’s squad, report Newcastle Chronicle. His consistent presence has been instrumental in Newcastle’s recent success, starting in each of the club’s last nine matches and contributing to seven victories.

Speculation Swirls Around Future, But Agent Quells Rumours

With his impressive performances, speculation about a potential move back to Italy has intensified. Reports have linked Inter Milan and Juventus with interest in the midfielder. However, Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, has dismissed these rumours. Speaking to La Repubblica via Calciomercato, Riso stated, “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world. He now has a value that Italian clubs will find difficult to afford. I envision a career for him away from Serie A.”

Newcastle’s Commitment and Tonali’s Rising Value

Tonali’s market value has undoubtedly surged following his return. With three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, it would be surprising to see him sold. Eddie Howe praised Tonali’s impact after his two-goal performance in a 3-1 win over Brentford in December, saying, “I think it’s brilliant to see from my perspective. He’s a big signing and you want your big signings to do well and settle quickly. He’s been here a while, but has had very little football. Nights like tonight will build connections with him and the supporters even stronger, I’m just really pleased for him on a personal level.”

Our View – EPL Index Analysis

Excited Magpies Fans See Tonali as a Pillar for the Future

For Newcastle supporters, Tonali’s resurgence is a beacon of hope. His ability to bounce back from adversity and seamlessly integrate into the team highlights his resilience and talent. The notion of losing him to Serie A feels premature, especially given his current form and the club’s ambitions.

Fans are rightfully excited about his contributions on the pitch. His tactical intelligence, combined with his knack for scoring crucial goals, makes him an invaluable asset. The connection he’s building with both teammates and fans suggests he’s found a home on Tyneside. The idea of him leaving soon doesn’t just seem unlikely—it feels implausible.

With Eddie Howe at the helm and Newcastle pushing for greater heights in the Premier League, Tonali’s presence could be pivotal. The club’s investment in him reflects their long-term vision, and his performances are beginning to justify every penny spent. As the Magpies soar, Tonali’s role as a midfield general will be integral in shaping their future success.