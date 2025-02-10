Atletico Madrid Target Crystal Palace’s Star Forward Amid Striker Hunt

Atletico Madrid Eye Crystal Palace Star Jean-Philippe Mateta

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, and the Eagles could soon be faced with a tough decision, according to TEAMtalk.

Mateta’s Stellar Form Attracts European Giants

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 10 Premier League goals and turning heads across Europe. After netting 16 league goals last season, it’s clear Mateta’s success isn’t a one-off. Palace are keen to retain their star striker, but with his contract running only until 2026, they find themselves in a precarious position.

If Mateta doesn’t sign a contract extension in the coming months, this summer may be Palace’s final opportunity to secure a significant transfer fee for his services. TEAMtalk reveals that Atletico Madrid have shortlisted Mateta as Diego Simeone looks to bolster his attacking options, with Antoine Griezmann now 33 and approaching the twilight of his career.

Strong Competition for Mateta’s Signature

Atletico’s interest in Mateta isn’t without competition. The Spanish giants are also reportedly tracking Fabio Silva, thriving on loan at Las Palmas from Wolves. Both Mateta and Silva top Atletico’s summer wish list, but Mateta seems to be drawing the most attention.

Palace haven’t placed a price tag on Mateta yet, hoping to persuade him to sign a new deal. However, they may have no choice but to entertain offers if he doesn’t commit. TEAMtalk understands several Premier League and European clubs are monitoring Mateta’s situation closely, with Manchester United among the clubs linked recently.

Griezmann Replacement Challenge

Replacing Griezmann won’t be simple for Atletico. As the club’s all-time highest scorer with 196 goals in 423 appearances, his impact has been monumental. Despite scoring eight LaLiga goals this term, Griezmann’s contract also expires in 2026, and rumours suggest he’s eyeing a new challenge. Interest from Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League is expected to resurface this summer.

Our View – EPL Index

As a Crystal Palace supporter, this development is both exciting and concerning. Mateta’s form has been nothing short of exceptional, and his contribution to the team is undeniable. Losing him would be a significant blow, especially considering how crucial his goals have been in keeping Palace competitive.

However, the interest from top European clubs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester United could drive up his market value, benefiting the club financially. But can Palace find a replacement of Mateta’s calibre? That’s the million-pound question. The fear is that without Mateta, the team could struggle to find the net consistently.

On the flip side, seeing Mateta linked with such prestigious clubs is a testament to his growth and Palace’s ability to develop top talent. If he does leave, fans will hope the club reinvests wisely to build on the momentum he’s helped create.